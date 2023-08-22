Commemorative coins mark 50 years of Manx Wildlife Trust's work

Coins celebrating the 50th anniversary of an Isle of Man conservation charity are set to go into circulation.

The Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) anniversary collection recognises five decades of work by the organisation to protect the island's fauna and flora.

The seven-piece set, minted at Tower Mint, depicts species seen around the island including basking sharks, Manx shearwaters and queen scallops.

Some profits from commemorative sets of the coins will be given to the trust.

Graham Makepeace-Warne from MWT said the money raised would help the team continue their mission to protect the island's environment, while creating more spaces for wildlife, and inspiring people to "act for nature".

Each coin features a different animal, insect, bird or marine creature along with their titles in English and Manx.

Others featured include a peregrine falcon, grey seal, mountain hare and lesser mottled grasshopper.

Bill Henderson MLC of the Manx Treasury said the "remarkable collection" celebrated the island's biodiversity.

"The coins will not only serve as a means of currency but also as a powerful tool to raise awareness for wildlife conservation," he added.

The collection is the Isle of Man's first decimal coin collection with denominations ranging from 5p to £5 to feature King Charles III, and comes after a set of 50p pieces were released in early March ahead of the coronation ceremony.

