Commemorative stamps celebrate 50 years of Manx Wildlife Trust

A commemorative set of stamps has been launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of an Isle of Man conservation charity.

Founded in 1973, the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) works to protect the island's fauna and flora.

The stamp collection features 10 paintings covering wildlife ranging from hedgehogs to sea slugs.

The artworks have been created by the charity's biosphere artist in residence Clare Payne.

MWT chief executive Leigh Morris said the collection would "help inform and inspire more people to engage with our spectacular Manx nature".

He added the "wonderful paintings" collectively represented "a cross section of our wildlife, ranging from sea slugs, to choughs, from fossils to fungi, and from the dark bush cricket to the little tern, our MWT emblem".

Based in Peel, the charity looks after a number of nature reserves on the island and runs visitor centres at the Ayres and Scarlett.

It also helps to provide wardens for the bird observatory on the Calf of Man on behalf of Manx National Heritage.

A spokeswoman for the Isle of Man Post Office said the new stamps "highlight the importance of nature conservation and the vast variety of wildlife, flora and fauna that the Isle of Man has to offer".

