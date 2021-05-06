Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death

FILE - This booking photo released by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. Prosecutor Pete Orput will be handling the case against Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)
·3 min read

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The service file of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright includes a commendation for safely resolving an incident involving a suicidal man, as well as a handful of reprimands for driving mishaps.

The city of Brooklyn Center late Wednesday released more materials from the service file of Kim Potter, the white officer who shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop April 11. The city's police chief said he believed Potter, a 26-year veteran, mixed up her Taser and her handgun. The chief and Potter resigned two days after the shooting.

Potter received a chief's commendation in 2007 for her handling of a “suicidal homicidal suspect” and his 2-year-old daughter. A copy of the commendation said: “Your actions assisted in the safe release of the child and the apprehension of the suspect without incident.”

Other commendations were for Potter recovering a company's stolen computer in 2008; helping recover a child who was the subject of an Amber Alert in 2006; helping locate and arrest two bail-jumpers from Mississippi in 2006; and tracking down suspects in a home invasion robbery in 1998.

One note of praise for Potter in 2006 was based mainly on a citizen who called the department that year, praising her and three other officers for “how professionally they conducted themselves during a high risk stop and not like what he sees on the T.V. show COPS,” according to the chief's notes of the call.

The materials included a four-hour suspension for Potter missing in-service training in 2000. The subject of the training wasn't given. Other discipline included a verbal reprimand in 2007 for Potter's work as part of a team focusing on violent robberies in part of the city. A supervisor wrote that Potter didn't do enough to make direct contact with people in the area.

The file also included reprimands for driving accidents in 1995, 1996 and 1998, including one in 1995 where Potter spun out on wet pavement, hit a curb and caused up to $4,000 in damage to a squad car. The writeup in 1995, Potter's first year on the force, noted that she was backing a different squad car out of the police garage the next day and hit a city code enforcement vehicle.

The materials shed no new light on Potter's training during her career.

The city last month released material that showed Potter earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Mary’s College in Winona and underwent law enforcement skills training at Alexandria Technical College before joining the Brooklyn Center Police Department in late February 1995. Potter completed training courses in policy and procedures, firearms and “felony stop procedures,” among others, less than five months later, according to those documents.

Potter's next court hearing is May 17.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Daunte Wright at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Recommended Stories

  • NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call

    The New York Rangers were fined an extraordinary $250,000 by the NHL on Thursday for “demeaning” public comments about head of player safety George Parros. After the league’s department of player safety fined but did not suspend Washington’s Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum against the Rangers that left Artemi Panarin injured, the team released a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job. The Rangers were fined 50 times more than the $5,000 fine against Wilson for roughing Pavel Buchnevich.

  • Florida enacts limits on absentee voting

    Florida on Thursday became the latest state to enact Republican-led voting restrictions in the wake of the 2020 election. Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure making it harder to obtain and submit absentee ballots. Voting rights are front and center after Democratic voters took advantage of early and absentee voting to propel Joe Biden to victory, including in traditional Republican strongholds such as Georgia and Arizona. Republican Donald Trump and many in his party responded by spreading baseless allegations of voter fraud and claiming without evidence that the election was stolen. In Georgia, Republicans passed a new law limiting absentee and early voting, provoking a backlash from Democratic activists, voting-rights groups, and even large corporations. Critics say these laws are tailored to limit ballot access by Democratic leaning voting blocs, particularly by people of color. Minutes after DeSantis signed the law, the League of Women Voters of Florida and two other civil rights groups sued Florida's 67 counties to try to block the new restrictions.

  • A pitcher who spent 7 years in the minors threw just the 101st immaculate inning in MLB history

    Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan struck out all three batters in an inning with just nine pitches.

  • Ohio state senator admits to driving with a fake background of his office during a Zoom call on the same day the legislature debated a bill penalizing distracted drivers

    State Sen. Andrew Brenner told The Columbus Dispatch he was indeed driving during the call but "wasn't distracted."

  • Dominion urges court not to dismiss its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over election conspiracy theories

    Rudy Giuliani is one of the people Dominion sued over false conspiracy theories that the company manipulated 2020 election results.

  • US won’t oppose UK paying Iran debt to secure Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release says Anthony Blinken

    The United States would not oppose Britain paying off a decades-old debt it owes to Iran in order to bring home jailed dual nationals including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, the US Secretary of State said. Anthony Blinken has said the choice to pay the £400 million debt was a “sovereign decision for the United Kingdom,” in remarks that apparently lift a key barrier to any agreement to bring the prisoners home. Speaking on Radio Four’s Today programme, Mr Blinken said he would not comment on the details of that case, but emphasised that the US was seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Donald Trump quit in 2018. “We’ve been engaged in Vienna for some weeks with our European partners, Russia and China, and indirectly with Iran,” he said. “We’ve demonstrated our seriousness of purpose in terms of wanting to get back into the so-called JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. Compliance for compliance. What we don’t yet know is whether Iran is prepared to make the same decision and move forward.”

  • Rudy Giuliani has reportedly shed his entourage and hired a part-time driver to cut costs as his legal fees mount

    The former New York City mayor reportedly pays as much as $42,000 per month in alimony, which may have factored into the layoffs, Politico reported.

  • Challenger hits Liz Cheney, says GOP must work with Trump

    Rep. Elise Stefanik stated her case Thursday for replacing Rep. Liz Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican leader, implicitly lambasting Cheney's battles with former President Donald Trump by saying, “We are one team and that means working with the president." The remarks by Stefanik, R-N.Y., a one-time moderate who's evolved into an ardent Trump champion, came as Cheney seems likely to be tossed from her leadership post next week. Cheney, R-Wyo., has repeatedly rejected Trump's false insistence that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread fraud, and has blamed him for inflaming followers who assaulted the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dubai luxury home market soars as world's rich flee pandemic

    After nearly three decades in London, Christophe Reech was fed up with the city's pandemic lockdowns. This spring, he sold his luxury townhouse and jetted off to the desert sheikhdom of Dubai to start a new life with his family. The French business magnate’s super wealthy foreign friends were doing the same, driving an unprecedented surge in sales of Dubai's most-exclusive properties.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 I's,' therapists say. Here's what they are and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can affect a couple over their marriage, said Tess Brigham, a therapist.

  • Police find kidnapped 2-year-old boy with his head shaved in a trailer 70 miles away from nursery

    FBI and state police were called-in to find abducted toddler

  • ‘To hell with it’: Sean Hannity gives up on planet, says humanity should ‘have a big party’ instead of fighting climate crisis

    ‘I’m like, if it’s done in 12 years, oh, to hell with it,’ Mr Hannity said on his radio show. ‘Let’s just have a big party and you know, eat, drink, and barbecue and be merry’

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouse

    Tucker Carlson was right: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is living in the Washington, D.C., penthouse of Republican pollster and messaging maven Frank Luntz, and it does sound like a pretty sweet deal. Carlson was tipped off to the roommate arrangement, and McCarthy confirmed it Tuesday, telling Fox & Friends he has "rented a room from Frank for a couple of months, but don't worry, I'm back to — going back to where I normally am, on my couch in my office. But, yes, we pay fair market rate" Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler looked into Luntz's apartment, and it's actually a 7,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom amalgamation of 4 three-story penthouses Luntz purchased for nearly $4.3 million in August and September 2018 and merged in November 2019. The homeowner's association fees on the four units is $4,976 a month, Kessler calculates, citing Redfin. Neither McCarthy nor Luntz responded to the Post's request for comment, but a McCarthy spokesman told the Daily Wire the minority leader "calculated the fair market value amount at $1,500/month" to rent an "approximately" 400-square-foot room in Luntz's penthouse. Kessler's Apartments.com search found that a comparable studio or one-bedroom would run about $5,000 a month. Regardless, he writes, "besides the 'room' he rented, McCarthy would have had access to a 24/7 concierge, a rooftop pool, a fitness center, a media room, a business center, and a party room with a bar and pool table." "This is quite a deal, especially considering that Luntz has talked about how he's on the road all the time," Politico muses. "Imagine paying $1,500 a month for what is essentially a mansion carved into a high-rise? It's good to be the minority leader!" Carlson was less amused by the "sleazy and corrupt" arrangement. "Kevin McCarthy promises Republicans he shares their values" and "will fight for them against permanent Washington, the forces that would like to destroy their lives," he said. "And at the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy goes home to Frank Luntz's apartment in Penn Quarter and laughs about it." More stories from theweek.comMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedulePfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

  • Qatar orders arrest of finance minister in corruption probe

    Qatar's public prosecutor has ordered the arrest of the finance minister, state-run media reported Thursday, to question him over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds in the energy-rich state. The Qatar News Agency did not provide other details about the investigation, and the nature of the case against Ali Sharif al-Emadi, who has served finance minister since 2013, was not immediately clear. Al-Emadi rose to prominence in the Gulf Arab emirate of Qatar after overseeing the growth of Qatar National Bank for years.

  • Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies at 90

    Jonathan Bush's death was publicly announced on Twitter on Thursday by the George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

  • How low can you go? Volkswagen throws down the emissions gauntlet

    Volkswagen has softened its stance on tough new European carbon dioxide emissions targets for automakers, betting it can absorb more stringent cuts than its rivals, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The EU last month raised its target for cuts in net greenhouse gas emissions to 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels instead of 40% and Europe's automakers will find out in July what their contribution on CO2 emissions is expected to be. Three sources told Reuters that Volkswagen, which owns car brands including Porsche, Audi, VW, Seat and Skoda, is quietly letting policymakers in Brussels know that it would support more ambitious cuts in emissions than other car manufacturers.

  • Staunch anti-India Kashmir politician dies in police custody

    A prominent politician in Kashmir who challenged India’s rule over the disputed region for decades died Wednesday while in police custody. Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai was admitted to a government hospital with multiple ailments on Tuesday from a jail in the southern Jammu region, officials and his family said. Sehrai’s son, Mujahid Sehrai, said authorities and doctors told him that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 and that his oxygen levels had dropped early Wednesday.

  • Column: Should Fox News have to pay for its shameful election coverage? A court will decide

    The network repeatedly invited Rudolph W. Giuliani and others who peddled conspiracy theories falsely suggesting the presidential election had been rigged.

  • Universal ends temperature checks at theme parks, and Disney World makes changes, too

    Temperature checks are over at Universal Orlando Resort.