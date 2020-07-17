Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics

Commercials sell dreams — good dreams, bad dreams, sometimes both at once. Advertising, which runs the world to an extraordinary extent, is powered by hope and fear, drawing you toward the light, chasing you with darkness — the hope for the good life the product promises, the fear that without it, you're sunk. Use this cream and become beautiful; buy this car and be a man; take this pill and live forever. Vote for me and all will be well; vote for my opponent and open the Hellmouth.

Nowadays, of course, many feel that the Hellmouth is open about as wide as it can go. The chaotic singularity of the Trump administration (and the moderate acceptability of Joe Biden) has led to organized opposition from within the ranks of the Republican party, groups with names like the Right Side PAC and Republican Voters Against Trump, which counts conservative columnist Bill Kristol as an advisor and produced a television spot, "It's OK to Change Your Mind," that featured 2016 Trump voters expressing their disillusionment.

Far and away the busiest group on that front, with the highest media profile, is the Lincoln Project, whose members include George Conway, op-ed-writing husband of Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway; former GOP strategist and media consultant Rick Wilson, author of "Everything Trump Touches Dies"; and MSNBC commentator and former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt.

Its profile rose in May when a spot called "Mourning in America," playing off Ronald Reagan's 1984 "Morning in America" campaign, aired during Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. That prompted Trump to attack the Project as a "group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer" trying to "get even for all of their many failures.”

Appearing online and occasionally on television since January — a slow drip at first, an open faucet now — Lincoln Project ads bear titles like "Betrayed," "Unfit," "Dystopia," "Distracted," "Mumbling" and "Trump Is Not Well." A few are funny, some are folksy and most are blunt — as in "a blunt instrument" — and can afford to play rougher than what comes straight out of the Biden campaign, where the text runs along the lines of "It's the values we pass around the kitchen table we remember all our lives" and "To heal this kind of suffering doesn't take force, it takes empathy and understanding." The Lincoln Project is fine with replaying the president's West Point ramp descent. (It also has produced a Biden spot, "Ready," that promotes him as "a bipartisan leader who puts good ideas ahead of party politics.")

This kind of surrogacy is a familiar campaign tool, but rarely across party lines. Given that the president has been belittled and ridiculed and just held up to the light for years on late-night television (and every minute of the day on social media), what makes the Lincoln Project's ads different is that they come from self-identified Republicans, distancing themselves from Trump and Trumpism if not necessarily from the party (though some have given it up as permanently lost).

Indeed, knowledge of their source is key to persuading other discontents to jump the wall. And, as has been observed, the ads are even more precisely crafted to get under the thin skin of an audience of one, which would seem to be a matter of pleasure as much as of politicking.

Built up from news and library clips, overlaid with graphics and horror-movie music cues, they are not fancy. They contrast Trump with heroic figures from the right, like Reagan and Dwight D. Eisenhower, and the honored left — FDR, MLK, JFK, RFK — while linking him to the likes of segregationist George Wallace.

In "Betrayed," released June 30, Dr. Dan Barkhuff, a former emergency room doctor and NAVY Seal, addressed reported Russian bounties for killing American soldiers in Afghanistan: "You're either a coward who can't stand up to an ex-KGB goon, or you're complicit; which is it? … I'm a pro-life, gun-owning combat veteran and I can see Trump for what he is, a coward." Spots take on the Confederate flag ("the flag of hate, division and losers"), anti-mask protesters, Fox News and far-right evangelicals who see this POTUS as a figure of scriptural fulfillment.

Perhaps the most direct, personal assault on the president's … manhood is "Shrinking," released after the Tulsa rally debacle. (Rapid response is a characteristic of these spots.) Where most Lincoln Project spots use male narrators, here a woman comments on the size of Trump's crowd: "You've probably heard this before, but it was smaller than we expected. It sure wasn't as big as you promised. … We've seen that you can't keep your polls up. … Can't deliver. Slow, weak, low energy, just like your presidency. Just like you." You see what they did there.