Commentary: The casual racism of mispronouncing an Asian person's name

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashley Lee
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A photo triptych of Kelly Marie Tran, Jully Lee and Hasan Minhaj.
The name of Asian American actor Jully Lee, center, was publicly mispronounced — a topic Kelly Marie Tran and Hasan Minhaj have previously addressed. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times; David Mueller; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Times recently reported on the outcry following the L.A. theater community's Ovation Awards, where organizers mispronounced the name of an Asian American nominee and displayed a photo of the wrong actor.

If anyone doubts the racially based sting that comes with such insults to one's professional endeavors, just read the emails that rolled in to The Times after publication of our article. One reader said the Ovation reaction was just an example of "Asian victimhood." Another called it a big joke: "I thought you were writing a sketch for SNL with your article yesterday; so 'much pain and anger' that wrong photo used and name pronounced incorrectly. Hahahaha — really, audition for SNL, use that article, your [sic] sure to get hired!"

One went the extra mile to make fun of Jully (pronounced like Julie) Lee, who was nominated for her performance in East West Players' and the Fountain Theatre's "Hannah and the Dread Gazebo." Wrote the reader: "How do you say her name? Is it Jelly or Jolly?"

I was so disheartened to read these comments. The Ovation Awards' snafus — and some of our readers' reactions to the news coverage of them — are emblematic of the casual racism in the theater world and the world at large.

Mispronouncing someone's name, accidentally or on purpose, at the very least demonstrates a selective laziness to learn the correct way to address or acknowledge a person. The name is perceived as particularly difficult only because it's beyond the white European names that have been deemed normal. (For some reason, an effort can be made for a white person with an unusual name, as Hasan Minhaj explained while on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019. "They're always like, 'I'm so sorry, I can't pronounce it. Meet my son, Higsby Witherthrottle III!'" he said. "If you can pronounce Ansel Elgort, you can pronounce Hasan Minhaj.")

When done willfully, it's a conscious decision to weaponize one's name — a deeply personal signifier of ethnic background and family lineage — against them, othering and invalidating them in a culture that already upholds white supremacy. This was the strategy of former Georgia Sen. David Perdue in referring to Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic nominee for vice president at the time, as "KAH-mah-lah? Kah-MAH'-lah? Kamala-mala-mala. I don’t know — whatever." (Perdue's move instead sparked a viral campaign in which people shared the origins of their names on social media.)

Such encounters sprout name-based microaggressions like "assignment of an unwanted nickname, assumptions and biases about an individual based on their name, and teasing from peers and educators due to cultural aspects of a name," according to Ranjana Srinivasan, whose research advocates for the mental health of South Asian Americans.

People like my parents hoped to shield me by assigning me an Anglicized given name at birth. Making my name more convenient for others was a defensive move: to lessen the likelihood of being bullied about my race and to up my chances of blending in, belonging and being seen as equal to my peers.

"This is what it is to grow up as a person of color in a white-dominated world," wrote Kelly Marie Tran in a 2018 New York Times piece in which she reflected on her parents' adopted American names and included her Vietnamese name: Loan. "I want to live in a world where children of color don’t spend their entire adolescence wishing to be white. … I want to live in a world where people of all races, religions, socioeconomic classes, sexual orientations, gender identities and abilities are seen as what they have always been: human beings."

The Ovation Awards took place shortly after the documented hesitancy to deem the killings of six Asian women in Atlanta a hate crime instead of a sex addict's "really bad day." In the days that followed the attack — one of many acts of violence on people of Asian descent, which have risen significantly during the pandemic — these women's names were repeatedly misspelled and mispronounced by the media. It all echoes the pervasive invisibility of Asians in America, where your name isn't worth saying correctly, whether you're an actor in an Oscar-winning movie or a slain victim of senseless gun violence.

I find it exponentially more disrespectful that this error was made during an event that celebrates the theater, an industry in which artists of color are already pressured to water down their stories, language and entire selves to be palatable for white artistic directors, collaborators and audiences. Amid an unprecedented closure due to COVID-19, so many theater companies have released statements to their patrons, declaring that Black Lives Matter and that violence against Asian American Pacific Islanders is unacceptable. But these boilerplate sentiments say nothing without meaningful action — which, at the very least, calls for pronouncing names correctly and getting photos right.

For the L.A. Stage Alliance to be so careless — especially in the diverse city of Los Angeles — is indefensible. It is yet another example of an awards body that actively diminishes the art form it claims to celebrate.

After the disastrous ceremony, 25 theater companies revoked their memberships from LASA, which announced Monday that it has ceased operations. I look forward to the day when the American theater values the contributions of its artists enough to know their names — all of their names — and it is no longer necessary to explain why people’s names should be pronounced correctly.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel's first Asian superhero Simu Liu: 'Now is not the time to withdraw'

    Simu Liu has a unique position in Hollywood. He's played characters who are very distinctly and boldly Asian, including Shang-Chi, Marvel's (DIS) first Asian superhero, which comes out in September.

  • Man Caught on Camera Blowtorching Chinese Restaurant in NorCal

    An unidentified suspect tried to burn down a Chinese restaurant in Antioch, CA with a blowtorch last week. The botched attempt, which was caught on a security camera, occurred just outside the establishment at around 11 p.m. on March 31. In the surveillance video, a man can be seen walking up to the restaurant and firing up a blowtorch.

  • Republicans Embrace 'Cancel Culture,' Cancel Coke, Baseball and Democracy

    I’m against cancel culture.

  • Sports Bar Owner Allegedly Gets Death Threats After Filipino American Teen is Assaulted Outside in SF

    The owner of a sports bar in San Francisco has denied anti-Asian accusations after an 18-year-old Filipino American was attacked outside the family-owned establishment. ﻿ What happened: Sofia Enguillado, the victim's mother, posted a video on TikTok on Sunday claiming that her son was assaulted outside Gino and Carlo in the neighborhood of North Beach, according to KPIX5. The bar owner, Frank Rossi, approached the teenager and asked him to leave after learning he was underage.

  • Father is Told to ‘Go Back to China’ in Front of His Daughter on TikTok

    The moment occurred while the Los Angeles based duo, known as Derek and Mimi (@derekandmimi) on TikTok, were discussing an upcoming dinner while preparing for a video last week. After asking the stranger to repeat himself, Derek stepped away from the frame, leaving Mimi visibly upset.

  • Woman raises over $100k in 2 days to pay for Asian American's taxi rides amid rise in hate crimes

    After seeing constant news reports and one shocking video after another of the recent spate of hate crimes against Asian Americans throughout the country, Maddy Park felt scared. According to Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit organization that tracks such incidents, there were more than 3,795 hate incidents -- including verbal harassment and physical assault -- against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States from March 19, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021. Park could afford to take a taxi herself but was keenly aware that there were many others in New York City, particularly Asian American senior citizens and Asian American women, who did not have the disposable income to be able to do the same.

  • L.A. Stage Alliance Ceases Operations After Membership Revolt Following Misidentification Of Asian Ovation Award Nominee

    The L.A. Stage Alliance, the 46-year-old nonprofit service organization behind the Los Angeles-area’s annual Ovation theater awards, has ceased operations following the mass resignation of members last week sparked by the misidentification of an Asian actress during the awards ceremony. “It is with deep regret that the Board of Governors has unanimously decided to cease […]

  • 'No room for hate': California man faces multiple charges for allegedly throwing rocks at Asian American woman, 6-year-old son

    The 28-year-old man told police that "Koreans in the area were trying to control him," according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

  • Not Just Firing: Marvin Scott's Family Wants Criminal Charges Against Texas Cops After 26-Year-Old's Death in Custody

    Another Black family is mourning a loved one and calling on the justice system to hold police officers criminally accountable.

  • Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running for governor of California

    Almost three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, another Republican reality TV star may be eying a political campaign of their own. Caitlyn Jenner has been "actively" exploring running for governor of California and has been talking with political consultants about potentially doing so, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing three sources. Jenner, the former athlete and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, is reportedly being assisted by longtime Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren, who helped organize the Jan. 6 rally Trump spoke at before the Capitol riot. Jenner is a Republican who voted for Trump in 2016, although in a 2018, she criticized him and said she was wrong to think he would help transgender people as president. "The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote at the time. "The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity." Jenner previously considered running for Senate in California, saying in 2017 she was weighing whether she might accomplish more by "working the perimeter of the political scene" or "from the inside," per USA Today. But Jenner's manager in February shot down speculation she could run for governor, saying she has "never considered" it. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election, and several Republicans have already announced plans to challenge him. Former California Gov. Gray Davis (D), Axios noted, previously faced a recall in 2003, and Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately replaced him. "Not quite Schwarzenegger level," Politico's Alex Thompson wrote of Jenner's potential bid, "but would be something." More stories from theweek.comAcademy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workersTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

  • Child calls 911 after four, including parents, killed in apparent murder-suicide, NYPD says

    The 9-year-old girl, who is the daughter of the gunman and one of the slain women, was unharmed in the shooting, police said.

  • Soviet Union’s Lost ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie Rediscovered After 30 Years and Released for Free

    The Russian-language film posted on YouTube, earning over 800,000 views in its first week.

  • As an Asian American, I don't look like the country music artists I love

    I've always taken for granted that most of the musicians are white and the audience is conservative. But in reality, its diversity is buried.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page auditioned to play Superman's grandpa, but a DC exec reportedly refused to cast a Black actor in the role

    A DC executive reportedly said Superman could not have a Black grandfather, multiple sources told the Hollywood Reporter.

  • Faith leaders call for elimination of Senate filibuster

    A coalition of faith leaders and activists on Monday demanded the elimination of the Senate filibuster, wading into a crucial debate in Washington with a 50-50 Senate and President Joe Biden eyeing ambitious legislation on expanding voting rights, stemming gun violence and other proposals that face opposition from Republicans. Led by prominent progressive pastor the Rev. William Barber and other ministers, the group spoke out against the arcane procedural tactic, which enables a single senator to halt action or votes.

  • 'Much, much worse': India's richest state swamped by pandemic's second wave

    Hospitals in Maharashtra are running short of beds, piped oxygen and a key anti-viral drug as a second wave of coronavirus infections has swamped India's richest state, doctors and patients' families said. India's overall daily cases rose above 100,000 for the first time on Monday, taking it past the peak of the first wave of infections last September. "This is much, much worse than the September wave," said Sandhya Fernandes, whose SOS Saviours group helps patients and relatives track beds in hospitals in and around Mumbai.

  • Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings: email

    Google research manager Samy Bengio said on Tuesday he was resigning, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, in a blow to the Alphabet Inc unit after the firings of his colleagues who questioned paper review and diversity practices. Though at least two Google engineers had earlier resigned to protest the dismissal of artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Timnit Gebru, Bengio is the highest-profile employee yet to depart. Google confirmed Bengio's resignation and his email.

  • Fears of White People Losing Out Permeate Capitol Rioters' Towns, Study Finds

    When political scientist Robert Pape began studying the issues that motivated the estimated 380 people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, he expected to find that the rioters were driven to violence by the lingering effects of the 2008 Great Recession. Instead, he found something very different: Most of the people who took part in the assault, his polling and demographic data showed, came from places that were awash in fears that the rights of minorities and immigrants were crowding out the rights of white people in American politics and culture. If Pape’s initial conclusions — published Tuesday in The Washington Post — hold true, they would suggest that the Capitol attack has historical echoes reaching back to before the Civil War, he said in an interview over the weekend. In the shorter term, he said, the study would appear to connect Jan. 6 not only to the once-fringe right-wing theory called the Great Replacement, which holds that minorities and immigrants are seeking to take over the country, but also to events such as the 2017 far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where crowds of white men marched with torches chanting, “Jews will not replace us!” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “If you look back in history, there has always been a series of far-right extremist movements responding to new waves of immigration to the United States or to movements for civil rights by minority groups,” Pape said. “You see a common pattern in the Capitol insurrectionists. They are mainly middle-class to upper-middle-class whites who are worried that, as social changes occur around them, they will see a decline in their status in the future.” One fact stood out in Pape’s study, conducted with the help of researchers at the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, a think tank that he runs at the University of Chicago. Counties with the most-significant declines in the non-Hispanic white population are the most likely to produce insurrectionists. This finding held true, Pape determined, even when controlling for population size, distance to Washington, unemployment rate, and urban or rural location. Law enforcement officials have said 800 to 1,000 people entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, and prosecutors have spent the past three months tracking down many of them in what they have described as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history. In recent court filings, the government has hinted that more than 400 people may ultimately face charges, including illegal entry, assault of police officers and the obstruction of the official business of Congress. In his study, Pape determined that only about 10% of those charged were members of established far-right organizations such as the Oath Keepers militia or the Proud Boys, a nationalist extremist group. But unlike other analysts who have made similar findings, Pape has argued that the remaining 90% of the “ordinary” rioters are part of a still-congealing mass movement on the right that has shown itself willing to put “violence at its core.” Other mass movements have emerged, he said, in response to large-scale cultural change. In the 1840s and ’50s, for example, the Know Nothing Party, a group of nativist Protestants, was formed in response to huge waves of largely Irish Catholic immigration to the country. After World War I, he said, the Ku Klux Klan experienced a revival prompted in part by the arrival of Italians and the first stirrings of the so-called Great Migration of Black Americans from the rural South to the industrialized North. In an effort to determine why the mob that formed Jan. 6 turned violent, Pape compared events that day with two previous pro-President Donald Trump rallies in Washington, on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. While police records show some indications of street fighting after the first two gatherings, Pape said, the number of arrests were fewer and the charges less serious than on Jan. 6. The records also show that those arrested in November and December largely lived within an hour of Washington while most of those arrested in January came from considerably farther away. The difference at the rallies was Trump, Pape said. Trump promoted the Jan. 6 rally in advance, saying it would be “wild” and driving up attendance, Pape said. He then encouraged the mob to march on the Capitol in an effort to “show strength.” Pape said he worried that a similar mob could be summoned again by a leader like Trump. After all, he suggested, as the country continues moving toward becoming a majority-minority nation and right-wing media outlets continue to stoke fear about the Great Replacement, the racial and cultural anxieties that lay beneath the riot at the Capitol are not going away. “If all of this is really rooted in the politics of social change, then we have to realize that it’s not going to be solved — or solved alone — by law enforcement agencies,” Pape said. “This is political violence, not just ordinary criminal violence, and it is going to require both additional information and a strategic approach.” Pape, whose career had mostly been focused on international terrorism, used that approach after the 9/11 attacks when he created a database of suicide bombers from around the world. His research led to a remarkable discovery: Most of the bombers were secular, not religious, and had killed themselves not out of zealotry, but rather in response to military occupations. U.S. officials eventually used the findings to persuade some Sunnis in Iraq to break with their religious allies and join the United States in a nationalist movement known as the Anbar Awakening. Recalling his early work with suicide bombers, Pape suggested that the country’s understanding of what happened Jan. 6 was only starting to take shape, much like its understanding of international terrorism slowly grew after 9/11. “We really still are at the beginning stages,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Facebook is letting China run state ads denying the abuse of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and staffers are reportedly raising concerns internally

    The ads on Facebook claim that life in the region of Xinjiang is happy. Multiple reports have detailed human-rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.

  • Atlanta's mayor signs executive order to "mitigate" impact of Georgia's voting restrictions

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday issued an administrative order "to mitigate the impact of new voting restrictions imposed" by Georgia's recently enacted law curbing voting access. Why it matters: Civil rights groups, Democrats and more than 100 businesses and CEOs have condemned the law.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The legislation cuts the time period voters have to request absentee ballots and imposes new identification requirements, among other restrictions. Details: The mayor's order directs Atlanta's chief equity officer to "develop a plan of action within the city's authority to expand opportunity and access to the ballot box." This includes providing training to staff members on voter registration and general information on early, absentee, and in-person voting and disseminating information to residents on how to obtain the forms of identification required for absentee voting.What she's saying: “The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents — particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” said Bottoms said in a statement, referring to the restrictions. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not — expand access to our right to vote.”Bottoms told Axios Re:cap on Tuesday that the order is "going to give us the ability to do everything that we possibly can to help people" vote. "We're also going to have to really continue to educate and encourage people to stand in the gap for voters across this state who may not have the ability to cast a vote, meaning we can't go and vote for the president and then wait an additional four years," she added. "We've got to show up each and every time in record numbers because there will be some people who won't have access to their absentee ballots, who won't be able to turn their ballots in on time. We've got to stand in the gap for those folks and make a difference in this state." 🎧 Go deeper: Atlanta's mayor on Georgia’s new voting law and its economic tollMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free