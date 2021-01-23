Commentary: COVID took away Disneyland's annual pass program. How to bring it back better

Todd Martens
ANAHEIM, CALIF. -- THURSDAY, JANUARY 16, 2020: R2D2 and members of the Resistance interact with members of the media at the entrance featuring a large turret during a preview of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Media Preview at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2020. Star Wars: Galaxy&#39;s Edge (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
New, immersive lands such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge are designed with annual passholders — or long-term vacationers — in mind. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Last March, during one of the final times I dined out before the pandemic shutdowns, I threw down my Disneyland annual pass along with my debit card when the bill arrived. It was an instinctual action, one that would ensure I would receive the 15% discount that came with my $1,449 Signature Plus pass.

Except I wasn't at Disneyland.

The bartender at the downtown Los Angeles restaurant jokingly asked if the Disneyland pass was my idea of an extravagant tip. Little did we know that its value would soon be rendered useless.

The Walt Disney Co. announced last week that it was ending the annual pass program as it currently exists, with a plan to regroup someday with "membership" offerings. It's a huge shift in Disneyland culture — many Southern Californians grew up with daily, weekly or monthly visits to the park during its nearly four decades of existence.

For me, growing up in Chicago, trips to Walt Disney World as a child were an every-other-year luxury. It was a place where the very sight of a monorail among Florida greenery spurred the imagination of a curious kid and allowed a crushingly shy boy to come out of his shell and dream of possibility.

When I moved to Los Angeles, Disneyland, thanks largely to its annual pass program, became a place of community and comfort. Often I'd bring a laptop to Disneyland or California Adventure and work there once or twice per week. As counterintuitive as it sounds, on deadline days I'm still most efficient at Disneyland, a place that allows my mind to relax and reminds me that wonder only belongs to childhood if we let ourselves forget what it means to be playful.

Now, after a year of uncertainty and anxiety about COVID-19, Disneyland fans have a bit more unpredictability, as well as the realization if it wasn't already clear, that the effects of the pandemic will likely live with us for years to come.

Even without knowing how many passholders exist, it was clear that the program could not go on without modifications. When theme parks get the go-ahead from California to reopen, they will do so with a reservation-only system and heavily reduced capacity. Right now, the only lines on Disneyland property are for COVID vaccines, which offer the hope that we will return to normalcy or near to it. But the timeline depends on supply and distribution as well as adoption by those who are vaccine-hesitant.

Thus, my first reaction when Disneyland axed the annual pass program was relief. Then later, concern.

Relief, because visiting the parks during a pandemic is not on my to-do list, nor did I want to dump money into a pass I wouldn't use. The little time I spent last year at Downtown Disney and in the shops and eateries of Disney California Adventure's Buena Vista Street was enough to persuade me to stay away. The experiences felt forced, more stress-inducing than relaxing with my attention hyper-focused on the mask and distancing behavior of other guests rather than my surroundings.

Still, as we've seen throughout this pandemic, peoples' comfort levels vary greatly. If Disneyland opens at 25% capacity — and if estimates that the park has about 1 million passholders are correct — Disney had a mess on its hands. The vast majority of those who paid for access wouldn't have it and would probably feel entitled that they did.

Halting the so-called "AP" program was the right move. So too is the decision to revamp it.

There has long been growing consensus that the AP program, introduced in the early 1980s, was in need of change. The familiar complaint among a large segment of the Disney fan community is that APs lead to overcrowding, creating a lesser park experience for all. For instance, I learned to avoid the park on Sunday afternoons when many pass tiers were often unblocked and crowding reached claustrophobic levels.

Once, I made the mistake of attending on a Dapper Day when tens of thousands of Disneyland guests dress in vintage cocktail attire; it happened to coincide with a day all passes were unblocked. "Why are you here?" asked a Disney cast member I knew. "Dapper Day, plus no block-out day? This is Disneyland pandemonium!" She wasn't wrong.

But ways to fix this — to essentially spread local attendance throughout the year so that company and consumer interests align — often result in brute, uncomfortable, classist solutions. Some say Disney should cut the monthly payment program because distributing the cost of a pass throughout 12 months creates the illusion of a lower price and, goes the argument, turns Disneyland into a backyard for those who live near it.

They should not, under any circumstance, do this. Not ever.

Castle
Many locals have gotten used to visiting Disneyland daily, weekly or monthly. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

People should not be punished for exploring their passions. It's also out of step with how we purchase everything from streaming services to smartphone plans and fails to recognize the economic realities of younger generations that can't afford other possibilities. Many in their late 20s and 30s are still dealing with the after-effects of the Great Recession and now there is a pandemic thrown on top of it.

The success of a theme park also depends on the attendance of all generations. Tickets sold to 20-somethings today are essentially tickets sold to a family in 20 years. Older adults have nothing to feel nostalgic for if they are priced out and don't go to begin with. Disneyland's annual pass program was already on this dangerous path, one set entirely on price increases rather than perks. Eliminating monthly payments would turn the parks into a playground for Boomers, Instagram creators and rich folks.

And make no mistake, the AP program is in many ways still vital, especially at an urban locale that doesn't have Walt Disney World's hotel capacity or its four theme parks and activities to encourage week-long stays. The annual pass changed my appreciation of theme parks, allowing them at long last to be seen as Disney's designers intended. No longer was Disneyland a check-list of things to do in an exhausting 10-hour day that's ultimately little-to-zero fun for anyone.

What's more, much of Disneyland is reliant on either those taking extended vacations or in their absence, locals who regularly return. All-encompassing lands such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which not only has rides but a game on a mobile app that encourages guests to play and engage with the space over time, depend on those who come to hang out rather than hit two rides and bolt.

At Walt Disney World, such activities or even food and wine festivals, can be worked into week-long vacations. In Anaheim, situated in a region with many of the nation's finest restaurants, art institutions and national parks, such accouterments depend on a robust and accessible program that invites locals to return.

Even the upcoming Avengers Campus is clearly designed with a "local's park" in mind. The relatively small land is fashioned less as an otherworldly place and more as a SoCal college campus complete with what is more or less a mini beer garden (no offense to the size of Ant-Man and Wasp, for whom the bar is themed).

The conventional wisdom is that hotel guests are more desirable than annual passport holders since over time they spend more money. But that is somewhat outdated blunt marketing thinking — out-of-step with not only what Disneyland represents to SoCal, which will forever be its primary market, but also today's financially strapped, experience-focused consumers. Increasingly, we're looking for personalization in our entertainment, changes we've seen develop over time amid an own-less, stream-on-demand lifestyle.

Concept art for Disney California Adventure&#39;s Avengers Campus
Concept art for Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus, which is designed as a place to hang out. (Marvel / Disney)

Look for guidance at the shift in season ticket programs for sporting events. The Dodgers, for instance, offer a program geared toward those who want limited merch such as bobbleheads as well as one focused on those who want discounts versus those who want more flexibility. This is likely the path forward for Disneyland. The gargantuan Disneyland AP program lacked such personalization, resulting in broadly sweeping tiers based on block-out days rather than specifically tailoring passes to the different ways in which fans engage with the parks.

Even as someone who went 30 to 40 days per year, I started to question the value of a near $1,500 pass that failed to offer the broader sense of connection that I get with my theater and museum memberships, access to events and the ability to regularly meet others who are also passionate about the theme parks. I keep going back to one quote from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock in a call with reporters last week, as he was foreshadowing membership programs that are specifically targeted at guest interests rather than calendar dates.

"We want to make sure that we're creating a program that's understandable, but at the same time delivers on great value, and that can be things that's not just clicks at the turnstile," Potrock said, breaking down "benefits" as things that include "parking or discounts."

Memberships that come with an assortment of perks — some with merch discounts, some without, some with dining discounts, some without, some with access to after-hours ticketed Halloween events, some without — are easy to imagine. The fear is that Disney goes more of an a la carte route rather than creating robust packages.

Or worse, that the equivalent of the near-daily access of the Signature pass becomes something akin to a poor man's Club 33, Disneyland's high-priced private club. Those who have ever been to an "AP-only" lounge at Disneyland know that zero exclusivity is better than exclusivity done cheaply.

But on the surface, programs that offer more control over when people visit — expect a much more robust reservation system rather than lists of block-out days — and can include a couple of the current passholder perks that are most important to certain guests, isn't a bad idea. Reservations even offer a flexibility that a pure calendar-based system does not and allow Disney to constantly adjust throughout the year, with some memberships based more on spontaneity and some focused more on advanced planning.

The goal should be a park that is full constantly, claustrophobic rarely — if ever — and allows current passholders to find a membership that lines up with their current access and price, with some perks that make it feel a little more tailored to one's interests. And also, of course, allows everyone to keep making monthly payments.

Will this happen? There's reason to be skeptical. Disney's other membership program, its fan club D23, has arguably decreased in value in the last three or four years, becoming little more than home to an upfront payment that grants the right to purchase other things. Unique events have also been dwindling. The focus has seemed to shift to film screenings and talks, whereas it once provided members access to elaborate holiday events at Los Feliz restaurant Tam O'Shanter and even once hosted events at Club 33.

But I'm going to be optimistic and assume Disney views its annual passholders as its most loyal and important guests. So, who do I talk to about getting better wi-fi in Cars Land for my remote work station?

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Biden's foreign policy challenges, from Iran's nuclear program to Russian hacking

    These are the issues the Biden administration will be dealing with on the foreign policy front.

  • Rioters who entered Capitol building may not be charged if they didn’t engage in violence, report says

    Federal officials do not want to crush court system with hundreds of cases

  • UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 80 EU-bound migrants

    Libya’s coast guard intercepted on Friday more than 80 Europe-bound migrants in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the North African country, the U.N. migration agency said. The migrants were returned to Libyan soil, said the International Organization for Migration. “So far this year, some 300 people, including women and children, were returned to the country and ended up in detention,” said the IOM.

  • Biden's acting attorney general signed off on reassigning prosecutor who objected to family separations

    The incident would have made Wilkinson aware families were being separated long before the Texas pilot program for zero tolerance was known to the public.

  • Exclusive: Notorious Albanian gangster smuggles mobile phone into British prison cell to post birthday wishes to family

    An Albanian gangster jailed for 27-years for smuggling huge quantities of heroin and cocaine into Britain has been making a mockery of justice by running a social media account from his prison cell. Posing with fellow gang members, Valjet Pepaj, has even used Instagram to flirt with women on the outside, boasting that he expects to be free in four years. The 31-year-old was given a lengthy sentence in April 2018 after admitting three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He was jailed alongside two other men following a six month undercover police operation which resulted in the seizure of 50 kilograms of heroin and cocaine, worth in excess of £2 million.

  • Iran, pressured by blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin

    Iran's capital and major cities plunged into darkness in recent weeks as rolling outages left millions without electricity for hours. With toxic smog blanketing Tehran skies and the country buckling under the pandemic and other mounting crises, social media has been rife with speculation. Within days, as frustration spread among residents, the government launched a wide-ranging crackdown on Bitcoin processing centers, which require immense amounts of electricity to power their specialized computers and to keep them cool — a burden on Iran's power grid.

  • The Bidens were reportedly left waiting outside the White House on Inauguration Day because Trump sent the staff home

    The Trumps sent the butlers home "so there would be no-one to help the Bidens when they arrived," a source told The National Journal.

  • Priest who attended pro-Trump rally ahead of Capitol insurrection is suspended from post and may be defrocked

    Reverend Mark Hodges described event as ‘joyful, positive and orderly’

  • Mexican leader says Biden offers $4B for Central America

    President Joe Biden's first calls to foreign leaders went to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at a strained moment for the U.S. relationship with its North American neighbors. Mexico's president said Saturday that Biden told him the U.S. would send $4 billion to help development in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — nations whose hardships have spawned tides of migration through Mexico toward the United States.

  • Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’

    Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii, on Friday expressed concern that a proposed measure to combat domestic terrorism could be used to undermine civil liberties. Gabbard’s comments came during an appearance on Fox News Primetime when host Brian Kilmeade asked her if she was “surprised they’re pushing forward with this extra surveillance on would-be domestic terror.” “It’s so dangerous as you guys have been talking about, this is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don’t have to guess about where this goes or how this ends,” Gabbard said. She continued: “When you have people like former CIA Director John Brennan openly talking about how he’s spoken with or heard from appointees and nominees in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they’ve seen overseas, that in his words, he says make up this unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians.” She said her concern lies in how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats. “What characteristics are we looking for as we are building this profile of a potential extremist, what are we talking about? Religious extremists, are we talking about Christians, evangelical Christians, what is a religious extremist? Is it somebody who is pro-life? Where do you take this?” Gabbard said. She said the proposed legislation could create “a very dangerous undermining of our civil liberties, our freedoms in our Constitution, and a targeting of almost half of the country.” “You start looking at obviously, have to be a white person, obviously likely male, libertarians, anyone who loves freedom, liberty, maybe has an American flag outside their house, or people who, you know, attended a Trump rally,” Gabbard said. The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021 was introduced in the House earlier this week in the aftermath of rioting at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month that left five dead. “Unlike after 9/11, the threat that reared its ugly head on January 6th is from domestic terror groups and extremists, often racially-motivated violent individuals,” Representative Brad Schneider (D., Ill.) said in a statement announcing the bipartisan legislation. “America must be vigilant to combat those radicalized to violence, and the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act gives our government the tools to identify, monitor and thwart their illegal activities. Combatting the threat of domestic terrorism and white supremacy is not a Democratic or Republican issue, not left versus right or urban versus rural. Domestic Terrorism is an American issue, a serious threat the we can and must address together,” he said.

  • Kenosha killing suspect Rittenhouse's bond terms changed after bar visit

    Attorneys for Rittenhouse did not object to the changes. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two amid protests last year.

  • Sean Hannity denounces Biden’s first week as ‘disastrous’ before the president completed a full day of work

    ‘The Biden administration is off to a very rocky start,’ Fox News host says

  • Ohio restaurant owner on how Biden’s $15 minimum wage impacts his business amid pandemic

    President of Adornetto’s Family of Restaurants, Adrian Adornetto, joins ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

  • GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector

    Capitol Police are investigating an incident in which a Republican lawmaker was blocked from entering the House chamber after setting off a metal detector while apparently carrying a concealed gun. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., set off the metal detector while trying to enter the chamber Thursday afternoon. The metal detectors were installed after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

  • Iran's Zarif open to oil, Gulf security contacts with U.S., not on Israel

    Iran may cooperate with the United States on oil and security in the Gulf, but not on Israel, the Iranian foreign minister said in remarks published on Saturday. Ties between Tehran and Washington worsened under the administration of former President Donald Trump, who in 2018 withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled its economy.

  • ‘We’re a National Guard family’: Jill Biden visits Capitol troops with cookies after some were forced to stay in garage

    "The National Guard always holds a special place in the hearts of all the Bidens. So thank you,” Dr Biden says

  • Lucas Interior Embraces Color to Modernize Palm Springs Spanish Revival Home

    “The materials and colors took center stage,” said David Lucas when it came to the design of the home.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial

    The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. At least five supporters facing federal charges have suggested they were taking orders from the then-president when they marched on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 to challenge the certification of Joe Biden's election win. Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man photographed on the dais in the Senate who was shirtless and wore face paint and a furry hat with horns, has similarly pointed a finger at Trump.

  • China authorises coast guard to fire on foreign vessels if needed

    China passed a law on Friday that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, a move that could make the contested waters around China more choppy. China has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea. It has sent its coast guard to chase away fishing vessels from other countries, sometimes resulting in the sinking of these vessels.

  • President Biden turns to Hollywood to fill UK ambassador role

    Joe Biden is considering turning to Hollywood for his next British ambassador, according to UK officials who are working the phones to closely monitor his selection. Two top businessmen with a TV background are thought to be in contention for the London job, one of the plum assignments in the US diplomatic circuit. One is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former chairman of Walt Disney Studios who is considered one of the most powerful men in the Los Angeles film scene. At Disney, Mr Katzenberg helped make hits like Aladdin and The Lion King. He later co-founded DreamWorks Animation, which produced Shrek and Kung Fu Panda. Mr Katzenberg hosted an event for Mr Biden during the presidential election campaign and gave $617,800 to the Biden Victory Fund. The second is David Cohen, who stepped down as senior executive vice-president of the telecoms giant Comcast this month, when the switch in US president took place.