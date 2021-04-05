Commentary: Data disaggregation shows startling health disparities among Asian Americans

Thomas Le and Emma Zeng, The Baltimore Sun
·3 min read

With the recent rise in anti-Asian violence and the tragic shootings in Atlanta, there has been an increased focus on individual and institutional racism toward Asian Americans. Our experience as Asian American medical students has revealed another issue that has received little attention: Asian American health disparities are hardly covered in medical education.

This makes us wonder: Does anyone care about the health of the communities that we grew up in?

Minority health disparities first gained major attention in 1985 with the Heckler Report on Black and Minority Health, which led to the establishment of the Federal Office of Minority Health. Importantly, the report concluded that Asian Americans in aggregate were healthier than other U.S. racial groups. This view supported the 1960s “model minority” myth of Asian Americans — law-abiding, educated, high-income and hardworking.

But a more granular look at Asian American subgroups reveals persistent socioeconomic and health disparities. Recent U.S. census data show that Asians, as a whole, were indeed less likely than the overall U.S. population to live in poverty (12.1% vs 15.1%). However, disaggregating Asians by racial subgroups shows that 28.3% of Hmong, 33.3% of Bhutanese and 35% of Burmese Americans live in poverty.

Furthermore, such data disaggregation revealed startling health disparities. The incidence rate of cervical cancer in Vietnamese women is twice that of non-Hispanic white women, as noted in one 2015 study, and higher rates of diabetes are found in Filipinos and South Asians compared to the non-Hispanic white population. For Asian Americans, disaggregation of aggregated data is key.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further demonstrated that the lack of knowledge around Asian American health has serious public health implications. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s “Framework for the Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines,” commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health, explicitly mentions the impact of COVID-19 on minorities, but paradoxically neglects any mention of Asian Americans. This lack of inclusion, while possibly due to a scarcity of COVID-19 research on Asian Americans, falsely implies that Asian Americans are not facing challenges during this pandemic and do not require vaccine outreach. Once again, Asian Americans are invisible in aggregate.

As we move forward in this pandemic, we must break through the cycle of Asian American disenfranchisement and act to improve Asian American health. We urge health care providers and public health stakeholders to conduct outreach to vaccinate vulnerable Asian American populations, such as those who are low-income and who have limited English proficiency. With vaccine rollout expanding, we must ensure that populations know when, how, where and why to get vaccinated.

Furthermore, as we continue to study COVID-19 and its disproportionate effect on minority populations, we advocate for the disaggregation of Asian American data to understand the adverse effects of COVID-19 on Asian American populations. Without granular collection and reporting, the most vulnerable Asian American populations are silenced in aggregation.

As future medical professionals, we recognize that COVID-19 will forever change how we practice medicine. Our hope is that this change will finally give vulnerable Asian Americans the help and recognition they need. In this nation of immigrants, we must understand and eradicate the health disparities that affect all vulnerable populations, Asian Americans included. Together, we can ensure that everyone is able to weather this pandemic.

___

Recommended Stories

  • This Is the Recent Mass Shooting That Could End in Execution

    Helen H. Richardson/GettyBoth Robert Aaron Long and Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa were arrested last month for allegedly carrying out high-profile shooting sprees that killed a large number of people. Both crimes have revived our national debates about guns.But only one of the men has a realistic chance of ending up on death row.Colorado, where Alissa will face trial, is one of 23 states to have abolished the death penalty. Georgia, where Long was arrested, is one of 27 that still have the punishment on the books. It’s also among a smaller subset of 15 states that have actually executed someone in the last decade, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for The Marshall Project’s newsletter, or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.And then there is California, where Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was arrested last week, suspected of killing four people, including a child. The death penalty there is more symbol than reality: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a moratorium on executions, which have not been carried out in the state since 2006. But local prosecutors frequently send people to death row for what amounts to a virtual life sentence. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has already told reporters he’ll consider seeking capital punishment for Gonzalez.Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in CaliforniaState laws are only part of the picture, because depending on the investigations, the Department of Justice may be able to swoop in and seek death sentences for federal crimes. The fates of these men will be dictated by decision-makers ranging from local district attorneys all the way up to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and serve as the latest examples of the strange geographic disparities of American capital punishment.The death penalty is disappearing: although Georgia still executes people, the entire state has only sent one person to death row since 2015. Across the country, it’s now clear that whether you get the death penalty has less to do with what you did than where you did it. In 2013, the Death Penalty Information Center reported that all of the state death row prisoners across the country had come from just 20 percent of counties, and a majority of executions had been produced by just 2 percent of counties.Why these counties? Some are populous, meaning there are more murders that could qualify for death sentences and larger tax bases that can handle the high cost of capital trials. Last year, a group of scholars led by Frank Baumgartner at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill compiled a database of more than 8,500 death sentences handed out across the country since 1972. They found that counties where lynchings were carried out during the Jim Crow era in the early 20th century were also more likely to sentence people to death today. The findings are in line with other studies showing racial disparities on death row, as well as the higher likelihood of a death sentence when the victim is white.But perhaps the most important factor, in any individual case, is also the simplest: Who is the prosecutor?Even if Colorado had not abolished the death penalty last year, Alissa would have almost certainly avoided that fate. Though he’s accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder grocery store on March 22, voters and elected officials in the liberal Colorado county where he was arrested have long opposed capital punishment. The current district attorney has even urged President Joe Biden to end it at the federal level.Long faces charges in two different Georgia counties. He allegedly killed four people in Fulton County, which includes a large urban swath of Atlanta and where last year all three candidates for district attorney promised never to seek the death penalty. There has been a political shift away from the death penalty in many large, urban counties, including Philadelphia and Los Angeles.“What you see is a big consensus among prosecutors that the death penalty is either immoral or not worth the funds or that it provides a limited benefit to public safety,” said Amanda Marzullo, a Texas-based defense lawyer and death penalty policy expert. “There’s really only about 25 counties nationwide where the death penalty is sought on a regular basis.”Long also allegedly killed four people and wounded a fifth in Cherokee County, which has never sent someone to death row. The county has a Republican district attorney, Shannon Wallace, who pledged in a press release to prosecute the killings “to the fullest extent of the law.” It’s not yet clear whether Long’s case qualifies for a death sentence. A spokesperson for Wallace wouldn’t rule out the possibility and stressed that the crimes are still under investigation.Much about the case—whether more charges are coming, whether the victims’ families will publicly come down one way or the other—is still unknown and local observers are predicting a “tug of war” between prosecutors over jurisdiction.“Prosecutors only seek death in a small fraction of cases,” said Anna Arceneaux, executive director of the Georgia Resource Center, which defends people on the state’s death row. “This results in geographic disparities not only across states, but also across judicial circuits within Georgia itself.” She said prosecutors must also consider Long’s mental health and background, as well as whether the expense of a death penalty trial could be used instead to “prevent further violence against Asian Americans.”Wallace’s office does not have a long record of getting death sentences. Scholars have found that the best predictor of whether a county will seek death is whether it has done so before. “Once a county goes down the path of sentencing to death, it gets better at it,” said Baumgartner. Prosecutors use past decisions as comparisons; if the county has sent many people to death row, the bar may seem lower.Husband of Atlanta Victim Soon Chung Park Tried to Perform CPR at Crime SceneThis is likely the case in Orange County, California, which has sent more than 80 people to death row since the 1970s, according to Baumgartner's data. The county has been responsible for two of the state’s 13 executions in the last half-century, and District Attorney Todd Spitzer has campaigned against the state’s moratorium on executions.In a landmark 2015 death penalty case from Oklahoma, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in his dissent that capital punishment today may violate the Constitution because it is “imposed arbitrarily” from place to place. He cited research suggesting that death sentences could be explained by whether defense lawyers were adequately funded or whether judges faced political pressures. One scholar uses the phrase “local muscle memory” to describe how various factors inform one another, creating feedback loops.Justice Antonin Scalia disparaged the works Breyer cited as “abolitionist studies.” But former Texas prosecutor Lynn Hardaway pointed out that geographic disparities can also be a problem when considering justice for victims, who don’t “have the luxury of deciding” where they get killed.Some prosecutors are fine with the disparities. “Prosecution is, and should be, a local issue,” said Johnny Holmes, the former district attorney of Harris County, Texas, noting that the 10th Amendment to the Constitution delegates power to the states. “That’s why I wouldn’t go on national television about the issue. It is nobody’s issue but Texans’.”Holmes’s own office was famous for its culture of seeking death in the 1980s and 1990s, as Houston became the “capital of capital punishment.” Holmes handed out syringe-shaped pens, and his prosecutors who won death sentences joined an informal “Silver Needle Society.”"You will get disparate sentences in similar cases between jurisdictions,” said Shannon Edmonds, staff attorney with the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. “But if each of those local communities thinks those sentences are a just outcome, then it’s accomplishing justice at the micro level, even if at the macro level there are disparities.”In theory, some of the geographic disparities could be alleviated by the Department of Justice, which can prosecute a death penalty case in any state for federal crimes. Instead of making the punishment more equitable, though, one study showed there are geographic and racial disparities in who receives federal death sentences, too.It’s too early to say whether federal prosecutors will try to define any of the shootings as a federal crime, but there are plenty of precedents: After the Boston Marathon bombing, they sought death for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, even though Massachusetts does not have the death penalty. Then they sought death for Dylann Roof, for killing multiple churchgoers in South Carolina, even though he could have faced the same punishment in a state court.Those cases happened under President Barack Obama, even as he expressed misgivings about the ultimate punishment. We still don’t know much about the Biden administration’s approach to the subject, though he pledged on the campaign trail to work to end the practice. More mass shootings are sure to test that promise.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner says they've been trying to do a 'Here's Negan' episode for years

    "TWD" showrunner Angela Kang speaks with Insider about Hilarie Burton's casting and wanting to do this episode since the graphic novel debuted.

  • Akshay Kumar: Bollywood star in hospital with Covid

    He is one of several Bollywood stars who have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Young Pakistanis rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open

    Thousands of Pakistanis rushed to get inoculated in the first round of commercial sales of COVID-19 vaccines that began over the weekend, with vaccination sites in the southern city of Karachi saying on Sunday they had already sold out. Pakistan is currently offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50, but the drive has thus far been slow, and last month the country allowed commercial imports by the private sector for the general public. The first round saw the commercial sale of the two-shot Russian Sputnik V to the general public for about 12,000 Pakistani rupees ($80) for a pack of two doses.

  • Covid in Kenya: The woman who refuses to be defeated by the virus

    Kenyan Josephine Muchilwa lost her chef's job and then her business but is now trying something else.

  • Jordan's king sends tough message on dissent in royal family

    Jordanian authorities said Sunday they foiled a “malicious plot” by a former crown prince to destabilize the kingdom with foreign support, contradicting the senior royal's claims that he was being punished for speaking out against corruption and incompetence. Faced with rival narratives, the United States and Arab governments quickly sided with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reflecting the country's strategic importance in a turbulent region. Domestically, Prince Hamzah's unprecedented criticism of the ruling class — without naming the king — could lend support to growing complaints about poor governance and human rights abuses in Jordan.

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Nailed It!' to 'The Irregulars'

    Netflix's new Sherlock Holmes-inspired series, "The Irregulars," was popular this week, but "Who Killed Sara?" topped the list.

  • South Korean period drama axed after backlash against Chinese 'cultural imperialism'

    A big-budget South Korean historical drama has been taken off air after viewers accused the scriptwriter of capitulating to “cultural imperialism” from China to rewrite history. The 16-part series, “Joseon Exorcist”, was withdrawn by Seoul Broadcasting System after it received a hostile public reception after just two episodes, with the scriptwriter and cast issuing apologies. Condemnation of the series has broadened into criticism of China for attempting - once again - to expropriate swathes of Korean culture. Viewers were outraged about historical inaccuracies as well as by the leading characters wearing Chinese clothing and eating dishes more readily served in China, including mooncakes, dumplings and “century eggs”. The South Korean television watchdog had received more than 3,900 complaints by March 24, two days after the second episode aired, a number of public petitions were started on the Korean president’s official web site and at least a dozen companies withdrew advertising and sponsorship, the JoongAng Daily reported. “I sincerely apologise for the trouble my inconsiderate script has caused to viewers over the past few days”, Park Kye-ok, the scriptwriter, said in a statement. “I should have learned from my past mistakes and presented a better story as a writer. I made viewers angry with my lack of judgement”. Mr Park was the target of similar criticism last year for a television project titled “Mr Queen”. And while broadcaster SBS has claimed that “Joseon Exorcist” did not receive foreign capital, it has been reported that Mr Park is under contract to a production firm in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, while a Chinese employee of the company is based at his offices in Seoul and also works for the state-controlled China Daily newspaper. Beijing has used a heavy hand in other screen projects, with the live-action version of Disney's “Mulan” igniting controversy last year after the company allegedly turned a blind eye to China’s human rights record in return for Chinese investment.

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • 22 ancient Pharaoh mummies encased in glass pods and riding gold war chariots paraded through Egypt's capital in a spectacular procession

    Each mummy was carried in a glass capsule with shock-absorbers so that the ancient royals didn't get damaged during the journey to a new museum.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • Police: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

    An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, was trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs, according to police and a son of the store's owners. Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass of the refrigerators. Six of those victims were women of Asian descent.

  • India recovers bodies of 20 more troops after Maoist clashes

    India on Sunday recovered the bodies of 20 police and paramilitary troops killed in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels a day earlier in the forests of the eastern Chhattisgarh state, police said. The fighting erupted Saturday when Indian security forces, acting on intelligence, raided a rebel hideout in Bijapur district, police said. This was India's deadliest engagement with the Maoist rebels in four years.

  • An astronomer's colorful animation shows how Saturn's disappearing rings act like a 'mini solar system'

    If you unfurled Saturn's rings into lines, all the planets in the solar system could line up comfortably along their length.

  • US vaccine rollout envied in Canada; Britain plans return to concerts, sports events: Live COVID-19 updates

    "Meanwhile in Canada" is trending on social media as more than 30% of Americans have received at least one shot, just 12% of Canadians. COVID-19 news.

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant. AstraZeneca's vaccine will be produced elsewhere in the United States, the US Department of Health and Human Services said. The location has not been disclosed. "AstraZeneca and the US Government continue to work closely together to support agreed-upon plans for the development, production and full delivery of the vaccine," the company said. The American decision is a fresh blow for the Anglo-Swedish company after Germany suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the under-60s last week because of concerns over reported blood clots.

  • Taiwan investigators ask public for photos of train wreck

    Prosecutors investigating Taiwan's worst railway disaster in seven decades appealed to the public Monday for any photographs they may have taken of the crash that killed at least 50 people last week. Hualien County Prosecutor Yu Hsiu-tuan said people may have inadvertently gathered evidence in their photos, particularly about individuals observing the crash scene from a construction site above. The truck had been driven by construction site supervisor Lee Yi-hsiang, who was taken into custody on Sunday after having initially been released on bail.

  • Why anti-inflammatory diets are great for overall health and a 7-day meal plan to get started

    Anti-inflammatory foods include whole grains, leafy greens, and fatty fish. Here's a 7-day meal plan packed full of meal ideas you can try at home.