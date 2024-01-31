Commentary: The long struggle to improve our sexual assault response system

This week, we marked the 2-year anniversary of the settlement of class action lawsuits against the city by survivors of sexual violence whose cases had been mishandled. The city manager’s attempted appointment of one of the defendants named in the lawsuit, Art Acevedo, just days before, jeopardized the trust and the progress behind Tuesday’s public apology. While the coverage of the backlash rightfully focused on old wounds, we fear the attention to the backlog and DNA lab risks undermining the lessons learned and progress made. If we are to successfully move forward as a community in implementing real change to ensure victims of sexual violence are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve, we must remember the whole story and those who own it.

As far back as 2004, APD’s sex crimes unit was recognized as a national best practice. However, the years that followed saw the rapid decline of the city’s response to sexual violence and a system that not only failed to hold perpetrators accountable, but retraumatized victims in the process.

The culture that emerged at APD and was allowed by city leadership led to survivors being disbelieved and denigrated by the very officials sworn to protect them. Make no mistake: the backlog of untested rape kits created by the mismanagement of the DNA lab represented thousands of victims for whom justice was denied. But the backlog was a symptom of a much bigger disease within law enforcement in the Austin area.

Survivors were also confronted with a system that willfully cleared cases without investigation, removed leaders who sought to bring justice to victims, underfunded the Victim Services and Sex Crimes units, posted photographs of survivors on the walls to mock them, lied to survivors about how evidence was being handled, retaliated against advocates who called for transparency and accountability, walked away from community collaborations, and allowed rapists to walk free.

Despite a system stacked against them, a small group of voices persisted. That group grew steadily over time as more survivors and advocates raised their voices in protest and urged city leaders to pay attention, often at great cost to themselves. They spoke out against dishonesty and pushed for transparency. They told their stories repeatedly in pursuit of justice not for themselves, because for many that chance was lost, but in pursuit of justice for survivors who would come after them. They sued, pushed for answers, and spoke out against the leaders who failed them even when it seemed nobody was listening.

We remember the efforts of all of those who told their stories and pushed for change, and we acknowledge their sacrifice. But we also want the community to know what has resulted from their resolve and the strong response of many of us in power who pressured law enforcement to change. Their advocacy resulted in a full audit of the handling of sex crimes at APD; funding to clear the backlog; additional counselors for the Victim Services unit; additional Sex Crimes detectives; better equipment for those investigating sex crimes; improved victim notification protocols; a return to the Sexual Assault Response and Resource Team (SARRT) by APD leadership; a chain of command, including a chief, committed to partnership and change; increased transparency; increased accountability; and a model for community collaboration and reform known as the Collective Sex Crimes Response Model (CSCRM), which is led by survivors, advocates, and APD leadership together and seeks to re-establish Austin as a model for communities nationwide.

To those who fought to get us where we are, we thank you. Our city is safer because of you.

To survivors of sexual violence, we see you and we believe you.

And to the City of Austin, may we celebrate progress with the knowledge that our work is not done, and may we never forget the indiscretions that got us here.

Alter represents District 10 on the Austin City Council, and LeBlanc is the co-chair of SARRT.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Commentary: Austin's long struggle to improve its sexual assault response system