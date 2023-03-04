Commentary: The next mayor of Chicago has a reform mandate

One thing is clear from the mayoral election: The people of Chicago want reform. That’s why we saw such a large number of candidates enter the race against a one-term mayor and why there were more than twice as many early votes counted than in 2019.

In this moment, Chicago needs to come together to make sure the next mayor — whoever that person may be — listens, is collaborative and understands that they have a mandate to see through reforms that have thus far been broken promises and missed opportunities.

As a state representative and former chair of the House Black Caucus, I know a thing or two about how legislative bodies like Chicago’s City Council are supposed to work. And let me tell you: This ain’t it. During my campaign, I spoke regularly about the changes needed to allow the City Council to operate like a real legislative body, not a rubber stamp for the mayor.

I styled my extensive policy platforms in this campaign as a love letter from a little boy to his city. Part of that love letter demands that we change the way we operate municipal government in Chicago.

Chicago needs a city charter, which is essentially a governing document like the Constitution. Every other major American city has one, while Chicago is ruled by arcane traditions and no guiding principles set forth in law. With a charter, we could have avoided disastrous deals like the parking meter agreement because there would be rules for how such agreements are executed and the amount of transparency and legislative support they need to be approved.

Springfield must approve for Chicago to have a charter, and I’m ready and willing to work with the next mayor to see this through.

The City Council also should choose its own leadership structure and be empowered to pick its own committee chairs and parliamentarian. These are basic standards of representative democracy because they create accountability mechanisms, and without them, Chicago mayors will continue to enable machine politics to thrive.

However, these reforms mean that the next mayor has to willingly give up power, and as voters, it’s our job to make sure we elect someone who’s politically competent enough to work with an empowered City Council.

We must also elect a mayor who understands that no major city in the 21st century can thrive without a safe, reliable and affordable public transportation system, and we don’t need to return to George Wallace’s Alabama with armed K-9 patrol units on the CTA to get us there.

The key to taking our transit system to the next level isn’t policing; it’s leadership, planning and investment. Unlike most other cities, Chicago’s mayor has direct control over the CTA, and yet we haven’t changed the transit funding formulas since 1983 under then-Mayor Harold Washington.

The next mayor should seriously consider launching a Transit Ambassador program in which ambassadors are trained in deescalation techniques to peaceably ensure safety for all riders. We also must invest in upgrading our technology. Today, only some of the more than 32,000 cameras in the CTA system are equipped to relay footage in real time. This is unacceptable.

The CTA is my primary mode of transportation and has been my go-to since I was a child. When I did well in school, my reward was a trip on the “L” with my father. It’s how I first saw this city — through the windows of trains and buses. It’s frustrating seeing how administrations have allowed it to deteriorate, especially since 25% of Chicagoans don’t own a car and rely on public transit to live and work in this city.

Our transportation network is the vascular system that carries the lifeblood of Chicago, and transit is the most vital artery of the system. Our buses and trains simply must run on time. Chicagoans need the CTA to be reliable, and when it’s not, whole communities are cut off from economic opportunity, and those who can afford it shift to ride-shares, which leads to increased traffic and pollution.

The solutions aren’t revolutionary; they simply require a mayor who’s committed to getting it done. The next mayor should establish dedicated bus lanes for high-ridership corridors and modify bus routes based on recent ridership data; better connect the CTA to Metra and Pace by implementing an integrated fare system that allows riders to easily make transfers; and implement connections to the CTA and Metra at key locations and at a new connected station in the West Loop.

There are also several large-scale projects the next mayor and the new City Council should plan for like electrifying the CTA bus fleet and rebuilding the Forest Park Blue Line branch, where 70% of trains go slower than they’re designed to because of outdated rails.

We should also be building for the future by restarting conversations about a potential Circle Line, creating a new Metra line that connects McCormick Place, Union Station, the West Loop and O’Hare International Airport — connecting massive job centers to neighborhoods and workers.

Finally, discounted fares for Chicago Public Schools and City College students aren’t enough. The city must expand accessible transit options for students so they can safely get from home to school and back again.

During this runoff, I challenge both candidates to talk about concrete ideas instead of personal politics. Chicago is at a crossroads, but with the right leader — someone who strives for consensus and is personally dedicated to reform — Chicago can be the city we love, that loves us back.

