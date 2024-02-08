Commentary: No matter who wins Hewitt case, the Portsmouth taxpayers lose

I guess the city of Portsmouth and its legal department haven’t had enough fun battling it out in court with Jim Boyle, the owner of the Toyota dealership, and with Michael Kane and the Redgate/Kane Company, over the McIntyre Building fiasco. Apparently, the city and its legal staff have their hearts set on defending yet another expensive lawsuit against the city. And it’s a pretty sure bet that Planning Board member Jim Hewitt is going to grant their wish.

Attorney Duncan MacCallum

Mr. Hewitt has hired the law firm of Orr & Reno, of Concord, to represent him in the defense of the frivolous complaint that the city has filed against him in an effort to remove him from office. That firm is one of the most prominent law firms in the state and is a formidable litigation opponent. It was already an established and well-respected law firm since long before I was ever admitted to practice in New Hampshire − and I’ve been practicing law here for almost forty years. Jeremy Eggleton, the lawyer from that firm who has been assigned to Mr. Hewitt’s case as lead counsel, has telegraphed his blows and has virtually said outright that he’s going to sue the city for defamation if its complaint against Mr. Hewitt goes any further, due to the unsupportable grounds for that complaint and the rash and inflammatory statements about Mr. Hewitt that the city attorney made therein. I also believe I see the makings of a civil rights claim, which, if successful, will likely entitle Mr. Hewitt to take his attorney’s fees out of the city’s hide, in addition to recovering general compensatory damages.

Speaking for myself as a taxpayer, I do not wish to see my tax money being used to pay $750 an hour to Attorney Bruce Felmly and the law firm of McLane Middleton to defend the city against Mr. Hewitt’s prospective lawsuit, which is what I am informed the city paid to him and his firm for the defense of Mr. Boyle’s lawsuit. If the city rehires McLane Middleton or a firm of equivalent stature to represent it in the defense of Mr. Hewitt’s suit, the attorney’s fees will easily amount to tens of thousands of dollars, and if the case goes the distance − a jury trial to verdict − they will almost surely exceed $100,000. My property taxes have almost quadrupled since the time that I bought my house here in 1992, as the city budget continues to increase annually at an average of double the rate of inflation, and I do not wish to see that money used to pay for the defense of a lawsuit that could have been avoided. Nor do I particularly care to see my taxes used to satisfy a large judgment after an adverse jury verdict at trial.

Speaking of which, you may have noticed that defamation suits are bringing in some pretty large jury verdicts these days. If you don’t want to take my word for it, just ask Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump. I don’t think that a New Hampshire jury would return a verdict quite as big as the ones against Trump and Giuliani, but the city nonetheless faces the prospect of considerable financial exposure if Mr. Hewitt’s libel suit is successful.

But never mind the jury verdict. Just the legal expense of defending the lawsuit will be pricey enough. I acknowledge that Mr. Hewitt and Mr. Eggleton will have some significant hurdles to surmount in prosecuting his claims and that the city would potentially have some viable legal defenses, but that’s almost beside the point. I will not thank the city manager, the legal department, or the City Council for winning a costly lawsuit that they could have avoided getting us into in the first place. Even if the city wins, the taxpayers will still lose.

The bottom line is that our city manager, our legal department, and our city councilors are rushing in where angels fear to tread. They should put a stop to this nonsense and should dismiss this meritless, mean-spirited complaint against Mr. Hewitt right now, for they are headed for trouble if they further pursue it. To quote the immortal words of heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali: They’re cruisin’ for a bruisin’. I would strongly suggest that they consider what they’re doing.

P.S. - My thanks to City Councilors Andrew Bagley and Josh Denton for voting “No” on the decision to proceed with the complaint. I’m glad to see that at least two of our city councilors have a modicum of common sense and judgment.

Duncan J. MacCallum is a lawyer who lives in Portsmouth.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Commentary: No matter who wins Hewitt case, Portsmouth taxpayers lose