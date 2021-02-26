Commentary: Nuclear war was barely averted in 1983. Let that guide US-China relations now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivo Daalder, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Like many who have been locked down at home this past year, I’ve been passing the time by binge-watching TV, mainly foreign series. Among the best of these is the “Deutschland” series, about East German spies in the latter days of the Cold War, much of it based on real events.

The first season, which takes place in 1983, at a time of heightened East-West tension, deals with the growing fears in Moscow and East Berlin that NATO might launch a surprise nuclear attack under the guise of one of its annual military exercises. We have long known about Soviet fears of war at the time, but newly declassified documents released by the U.S. State Department last week suggest we came much closer to war than anyone realized at the time.

The episode is instructive, not only from a historical perspective, but as a warning that as strategic competition between the United States and China heats up, it’s critically important that both sides take steps to reduce the chance of a war that neither side wants.

1983 was a fraught year in U.S.-Soviet relations. President Ronald Reagan had come to office determined to end the Cold War standoff through a massive military buildup that an ailing Soviet economy could not afford to match. He had denounced the Soviet Union as an “evil empire” and promised to leave Communism on the “ash heap of history.” He’d refused meeting with his Soviet counterpart, something all of his predecessors had done.

And despite massive public protests, Reagan stuck with the NATO-approved plan to deploy a new generation of nuclear missiles in Europe that could reach the Soviet Union. The first of the Pershing-II missiles, which could strike targets within seven minutes from launch, were scheduled to arrive in Germany in November 1983.

It was against this backdrop that NATO conducted a series of military exercises, culminating in “Able Archer,” a tabletop exercise that simulated the transition from conventional fighting to nuclear war. Able Archer was anything but routine that year. It coincided with the deployment of 19,000 U.S. troops to Europe, putting B-52 bombers visibly armed with dummy warheads on runway alert, and raising the U.S. threat level to its highest alert. Top political leaders participated in the war game (including British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and U.S. Vice President George Bush). NATO commanders operated from alternate war headquarters.

Soviet intelligence was closely observing all of these moves, as the U.S. intelligence community knew they would. But rather than seeing the actions as part of a routine exercise that the United States and its NATO allies conducted annually, a growing number of people in Moscow began to fear that the exercise was actually a preparation for launching a nuclear attack against the Soviet Union.

And these fears, we now know, were translated into Soviet actions that had previously been taken only during actual crises. Senior commanders of the Soviet rocket forces deployed to their command centers and placed nuclear forces on heightened alert. This included 75 SS-20 missiles, which were moved out of their garrisons to war-fighting deployments, as well as an unknown number of the 10-warhead SS-19s.

Even more worrisome, the newly released documents show the Soviet military ordered all units of the Soviet 4th Air Army in Eastern Europe to make “preparations for the immediate use of nuclear weapons.” This included loading actual nuclear bombs on planes in East Germany and Poland that would be ready for takeoff in under 30 minutes.

The increased preparations suggest that key Soviet officials believed war was imminent. Fortunately, the U.S. intelligence chief monitoring Soviet activities during the exercise recommended not responding to the Soviet actions, correctly believing that they were a response to what NATO was doing and that any further U.S. escalation could trigger an actual war.

A major after-action review of what came to be known as the Soviet “war scare” conducted in 1990 and only recently declassified, concluded that in “1983 we may have inadvertently placed our relations with the Soviet Union on a hair trigger.” There had been a real danger of “a pre-emptive strike against the U.S. in response to a perceived but non-existent threat.”

There are many lessons to be learned from this episode. Reagan learned the most important — that to understand your adversary you need to talk and engage with them. From then on, Reagan was more interested in meeting with Soviet leaders to talk peace than continuing to prepare for war.

The broader lesson is that competition between opposing military powers can produce their own, destructive dynamics as each assumes the worst about the other’s intentions. That is why intense dialogue, among military as well as political leaders, is critical even between countries that view themselves as adversaries.

Even as the competition and rhetoric between China and the United States heats up, engaging in a broad dialogue will be important to avoid tensions escalating into a military confrontation neither sides wants.

___

Recommended Stories

  • Asia’s Central Banks Have Built a Buffer Against Surging Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in Asia’s emerging economies added $467.7 billion to their foreign-exchange reserves last year, the most since 2013 when the region’s markets were rattled by the taper tantrum.The increase reflects intervention in foreign-exchange markets and positive valuation effects that pushed total holdings to $5.74 trillion, just shy of the record $5.8 trillion hit in 2014. The tally excludes developed economies such as Japan and Australia.That provides Asia with an important buffer against a recent jump in global bond yields. Rising yields have historically triggered currency volatility and driven up borrowing costs in the region.A signal in 2013 by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that he planned to taper a massive bond-buying program ricocheted through Asia as investors fled and yields surged. The improving global economic outlook this year as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out has sparked a surge in bond yields and fears that the Fed may withdraw support sooner than expected.“Taper tantrums may haunt emerging market central banks yet again if the Fed exits prematurely from their bond-buying program,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte in Singapore. “That will be another blow to poorer emerging markets, already lagging the recovery because of the uneven vaccine rollout and impact from lockdowns.”U.S. ScrutinyRobust trade surpluses and investor inflows will continue to support reserves, but the U.S. Treasury’s increased scrutiny on foreign-exchange intervention will act as a brake on the pace of increase this year, according to Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.While China’s reserves are the world’s biggest, the bulk of last year’s increase came in the rest of Asia. The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening heavily to boost its reserves, and its $583.7 billion stockpile could overtake Russia’s to become the world’s fourth largest. That’s mainly on the back of a rare current-account surplus and robust flows into stock markets.Indonesia’s reserves rose to a record $138 billion in January, providing a sizable war chest to defend the rupiah. The Philippines accumulated an all-time high of $110 billion in reserves in December, helped by remittances from migrant workers. Thailand’s reserves remain near the all-time high of $259.2 billion reached in January.Asia looks set to enjoy a cyclical rebound with low real rates to shield against volatility, according to based Alex Wolf, Hong Kong-based head of investment strategy Asia at JP Morgan Private Bank in Hong Kong.“Bear in mind that insofar as rising yields are a reflection of growth optimism, a lot of that growth should come from Asia in 2021,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Earth-First Funds Are Soaring

    Funds with sustainability in mind are super popular these days; these six are ready to deliver returns.

  • Biden Trade Pick Says China Must Deliver on Phase-One Pact

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.President Joe Biden’s nominee for trade chief called on China to live up to the commitments in its trade pact with the U.S. -- the strongest signal yet that the new administration plans to build on the accord brokered by its predecessor rather than scrap it.China “needs to deliver” on the promises it made in the agreement, Katherine Tai, the pick for U.S. trade representative, told senators during her confirmation hearing on Thursday. She acknowledged that former officials have tried before to achieve structural changes in China’s economy and faced obstacles, saying the Biden administration needs to be “exploring all our options.”Tai received plaudits from Democrats and Republicans alike and is widely expected to be easily confirmed. Her promise of a process- and consultation-driven approach is welcomed by lawmakers after four years of chaos under Donald Trump, with tariff actions often coming as surprises announced via Twitter.But Tai offered few details on plans to hold China accountable. Given broad support for her confirmation, the hearing was more a chance for senators to publicly ask her about issues important to their constituents than to push her for answers, said Simon Lester, the associate director of the Center for Trade Policy Studies at the Washington-based Cato Institute.“She was controlled, she was measured, she did what needed to be done,” Lester said. “The votes are not in doubt, so she didn’t have to push hard and ‘wow’ anybody. She needed to not make any mistakes.”China-U.S. trade ties are mutually beneficial, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing Friday in Beijing. “Both stand to win from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” he said. “Cooperation is the only correct choice for both.”Biden this week directed his administration to identify supply chain vulnerabilities for key goods like semiconductors and rare earths -- materials where the U.S. is heavily dependent on other countries, including adversaries like Beijing.When asked if her predecessor was on the right track to re-shore critical supply chains to the U.S., Tai said she wants to accomplish “similar goals but in a more process-driven manner.”The U.S. and China fought a trade war under Trump that continues to see tariffs applied on about $335 billion of Chinese goods annually. In the agreement reached in 2020, China promised to purchase more American products. Beijing missed its 2020 trade-deal targets as the global pandemic upended shipping and supply chains.China also pledged to combat the theft by Chinese companies of U.S. intellectual property and to do more to enforce IP rights in the country while also opening up its domestic market to U.S. financial service providers.The White House has said the trade deal, as well as other China-related actions taken by the previous administration, are under review until the Biden team decides on a path forward.Tai is expected to pursue a hard line in U.S.-China negotiations while also embarking on a more methodical and practical style to distance the Biden administration from the chaos that defined the Trump team’s trade agenda. Tai, whose nomination requires Senate approval, will play a key role in setting and implementing Biden’s trade policy, which they both have promised to focus on workers and the middle class.Among the trade challenges facing the Biden administration is deciding what to do with the phase-one deal that President Donald Trump struck with China in early 2020 and the hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs that remain in place. Biden has pledged to work with allies to confront China rather than face the nation alone as Trump did, a theme echoed by Tai.Tai committed to a top-to-bottom review at the USTR with regard to addressing China, telling Senator Rob Portman -- who said he did such a review when in the job 16 years ago -- it was an “excellent idea.” She noted the Biden administration already has committed to a “holistic review” of China policy.Work With AlliesTai acknowledged that working with allies on shared challenges like China will be “hard work” and requires difficult conversations. At the same time, she pledged to find ways beyond the national security tariffs that Trump used to protect domestic steel and aluminum from imports, particularly those from China.Without going into specifics of how she would address tariffs, export bans and other key issues, Tai said she knows the “opportunities and limitations in our existing toolbox” and that tariffs are a legitimate tool. At the same time, she pledged to find ways beyond the national security tariffs that Trump used to domestic steel and aluminum from imports, particularly those from China.“We must recommit to working relentlessly with others to promote and defend our shared values of freedom, democracy, truth, and opportunity in a just society,” Tai said.Tai, in the prepared remarks, touted her own experience as the chief counsel for China enforcement for three years at USTR, saying that she knows firsthand the importance of holding the nation accountable for its unfair trade practices, but also the dexterity required in U.S. policy.Key FigureTai spent the past four years as the chief counsel for Democrats on the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee responsible for trade. She was a key figure in negotiations with the Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement, which passed both the House and Senate with overwhelming bipartisan majorities and was signed by Trump last year.The bipartisan support extended to Tai’s confirmation hearing. While nominees traditionally get an introduction at the hearing from a lawmaker of the same party, Tai was flanked by the Democratic chair of the Ways and Means panel, Richard Neal, as well as its top Republican, Kevin Brady. Brady praised Tai for her “impeccable” credentials during the hearing.Tai said that her top priority for the Nafta replacement deal, called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is to use the enforcement tools, particular those for labor that she negotiated.“The key to using the USMCA and making it successful is to exercise the tools that were so hard fought in being incorporated into the agreement,” she said.(Updates with comments from China’s Foreign Ministry in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fisker mulls battery cell manufacturing in Europe, U.S. with major supplier

    Fisker Inc CEO said on Thursday that the electric vehicle startup is considering setting up a battery cell manufacturing facility with an unidentified major supplier in Europe or the United States, to secure stable supplies of the key component. Fisker, which was once a rival to Tesla Motors Inc in the nascent market for electric luxury cars, struggled with the recall of batteries made by its previous supplier, A123, which later filed for bankruptcy. "We did not want to take any risk on batteries," Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker, told Reuters.

  • Due to climate change, Miami Beach moving away from palm trees to create more shade

    Whether swaying in the background of a Super Bowl glamour shot or printed on Art Deco-themed postcards, palm trees are synonymous with the sun-and-fun allure of Miami Beach. In a city with nearly 50,000 trees, more than half have fronds.

  • 11 Best Lithium Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best lithium stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed discussion of the lithium market, its outlook and the role it is playing in the EV revolution and go to 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the most […]

  • Riverside man arrested in Capitol riot after employer identifies him in news photo

    A Riverside man identified as a QAnon believer was fired and arrested after a coworker saw him in Capitol riot photos

  • Bryan Cranston Lists Eco-Friendly Beach House for $5 Million

    The Breaking Bad star completed the modern Ventura County home during the final season of the show

  • Victim’s glasses found in car of South Dakota Attorney General who claimed he hit a deer

    Jason Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanour counts after accident leading to death of 55-year-old pedestrian

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Republican lawmaker joins Democrats condemning MTG for attacks on Democrat over transgender child

    It’s the latest scandal involving the controversial Georgia rep

  • Thousands rally in Armenia after PM warns of coup attempt

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday, and thousands took to the streets of the capital to support him after the army demanded he and his government resign. Russia, an ally of Armenia which has a military base in Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic and called for the situation to be resolved peacefully and within the constitution. Pashinyan, 45, has faced calls to quit since November after what critics said was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

  • Take note: At 26-6, Utah Jazz are the NBA's best team so far

    Looking at individual stats reveals nothing about the Utah Jazz. Take note: The Jazz are off to the best start in franchise history, are on pace to shatter the NBA record for 3-pointers made per game, have won 20 of their last 22 games and just handed the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers their worst loss of the season. “They’re the hottest team in the league,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after his team, which was without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, lost 114-89 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

  • Tom Holland on his new film 'Cherry' and whether Spider-Man's mask counts as PPE

    Tom Holland chats with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about his new film "Cherry" while filming his third solo "Spider-Man" film.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s race for reelection in 2022 will be a ‘bloodbath’

    ‘She will be running against quality opposition,’ says district’s Democratic party chair

  • Meet Bolsonaro's unlikely indigenous ally

    Irisnaide Silva is female, Brazilian, indigenous, and she's found an unlikely ally: Brazil's nationalist president Jair Bolsonaro.The 32-year-old is the leader of the Macuxi tribe – one of two main indigenous groups in the Amazonian state of Roraima.For decades her family picked and panned their land, scouring the hills for diamonds and gold.They kept digging even after the government marked the land as indigenous territory in 2005 – a measure that prohibited mining despite protests from her tribe.Now, Silva has the ear of none other than Bolsonaro.The right-wing leader is abhorred by the global green movement for his eagerness to develop the Amazon rainforest."You (indigenous) have a lot of land! Let's use this land! When it comes to mining, Raposa Serra do Sol and Yanomami, underground, state of Francisco Rodrigues (Politician and former governor of Roraima), have billions, trillions of dollars, this need not even be discussed. Are we going to remain poor? Being enslaved by NGOs?"Silva has twice met with Bolsonaro in the capital Brasilia.The first time was soon after he took power in January 2019 to discuss a bill that would authorize mining on native lands.It’s not clear if the bill will make it through Brazil’s unwieldy Congress nor how lucrative mining would be on these lands.But Bolsonaro has made the bill a 2021 priority.And by teaming up with some indigenous people like Silva, activists say Bolsonaro is exacerbating tensions within tribes through divide-and-conquer methods that historically helped destroy native lands worldwide.Many indigenous associations also see Silva as a traitor, manipulated by rapacious intruders eager to grab lands and resources.She does not care."We always appreciate that, dressing well, eating well, having a car. This has been evolving, today we are looking for that. If we can dress better and better, we will do it!"And she does have some support from within the indigenous community.Workers at this mine near Napoleão sweat from dawn til dusk with pickaxes to get 4% of the mining profits.Diggers take 74% and those with machines to extract gold take the final 22%.But it’s enough, according to the town’s indigenous leader Carpejane Lima."The importance of mining not only for my community but for the others is also the development it is bringing. Those who didn't own a bicycle, now do. Those who did not have a motorcycle, now do! Those who didn't own a car, now do. Those who didn't have a house are now building one."

  • Lawmakers, rights groups ask Malaysia to explain deportation

    Malaysian lawmakers and rights groups on Wednesday demanded that the government explain why it violated a court stay order and deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, saying it put their lives in danger following Myanmar's military coup. A high court on Tuesday ordered a stay of the repatriation of 1,200 Myanmar nationals pending an appeal by Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia, which said there were refugees, asylum-seekers and minors among the group.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Wall Street ends sharply lower amid tech sell-off

    Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq index posting its largest daily percentage fall in four months.Investors rushed out of high-flying technology stocks, such as Apple and Netflix, following a rise in U.S. bond yields - with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hitting a one-year high of more than 1.6%.Nicole Webb, financial advisor with Wealth Enhancement Group, directly links the sell-off in technology shares to higher yields. I really do think this is responsive to the uptick in yield. This has accelerated and it's accelerated quickly and I don't think Wall Street thinks there are mechanisms in place to stop it anytime soon and as a result its caused Wall Street to call into question whether or not the current valuations of companies make sense with interest rates at those levels."But as the rest of Wall Street tanked, so called 'meme stocks,' such as GameStop, soared. The video game retailer was up almost 70% at one point in a rally reminiscent of the stock trading frenzy in January, when retail investors sent its share price skyrocketing, hitting hedge funds with bets on its decline.After the bell food delivery company DoorDash reported an over three-fold rise in quarterly revenue in its first results as a public company but fell 10% after posting a net loss of $312 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, bigger than last year's loss of $134 million.

  • CPAC 2021: How to watch and schedule of speakers

    Event being held in Orlando, Florida, will see former president deliver first public speech since leaving office