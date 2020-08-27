Commentary: Protesters shouldn't be saddled with criminal records

More than 10,000 protesters were arrested nationwide within a couple of weeks of the death of George Floyd, an Associated Press analysis found. Many were arrested for minor offenses like curfew violations and failing to disperse, often their first interaction with the criminal justice system. A number of these cases will likely be quietly resolved or dismissed in the coming weeks and months.

But all of these individuals now have criminal records and will pay the high cost of criminal justice system involvement. At a time when unemployment is skyrocketing, saddling these individuals with criminal records — something that can restrict a person from a good paying job — is completely counterproductive.

Our approach needs to change, and a simple, commonsense policy like the Clean Slate Initiative might hold the answer. Clean slate policies allow criminal records for certain individuals to be automatically expunged if a person stays crime-free. Of course, there are restrictions to what types of crimes are included in this policy, but for many this is potentially life changing.

Criminal records, even arrest records, carry enormous collateral consequences, so grave they often equate to a life sentence in poverty. Nine out of 10 employers, four out of five landlords and many educational institutions use background checks, and immediately eliminate or discriminate against individuals who have records. In fact, those applying for a job can expect that their record will reduce their callback rate by half and decrease their annual wages by 40%, according to a 2010 Pew Charitable Trusts study.