Commentary: Trump rulings in Maine and Colorado are matters of law, not politics

The Colorado Supreme Court and the Maine secretary of state — applying their state's respective election laws — both recently held that the application of the “insurrection clause” – Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States — to Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6, 2021 barred him from ever again standing for office as a federal elected office holder. The provision of the Constitution, part of the post-Civil War amendments to our founding document, is as follows:

“No person…hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

As factual predicates to its decision, the Colorado court found that then-President Trump engaged in or acted in aid of “insurrection;” in fact, six of the seven justices of the Colorado Supreme Court confirmed this factual finding. A majority of that court also found that the presidency is an “officer of the United States” and that Trump was therefore prohibited from standing for office and was barred from being on the state’s ballots in the upcoming primary. The court explicitly stayed the effect of the decision pending an appeal to, and decision of the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Maine secretary of state likewise applied the procedure mandated by that state's election laws. Not surprisingly, her decision tracks the Colorado decision on the issues presented by federal constitutional law. It will now be appealed to the Maine Superior Court and likely to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Republicans in Congress and among the populace have excoriated these rulings as “anti-democratic” and “election interference.” Putting aside the partisan thrall in which most of these people are stuck, they are simply wrong that the court decision is any of those things.

In the widely anticipated appeal, the Supreme Court will be faced with a panoply of serious questions of constitutional law, and not only whether the presidency is an office of the United States and whether Trump triggered the insurrection clause by his conduct leading up to and on Jan. 6. Trump’s campaign rolled out numerous defenses in the trial court and the Colorado Supreme Court, including whether this question poses a “political question” unsuitable for treatment by the courts; whether these plaintiffs have standing to bring such a suit and pursue this remedy; and whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is “self-executing” or requires state or federal enabling legislation or some action by Congress rather than the courts.

It is not clear if the court can creditably dodge these questions. And just as murky whether the court can creditably avoid affirmation of the essential factual findings made by the Colorado courts — after a five-day trial at which all parties were represented by competent counsel and introduced evidence and legal arguments for their side of the case. For its part, the Maine secretary of state held a three-day hearing, and the anticipated appeal to the Maine Superior Court will likely involve a longer, fact-intensive series of trial days. The Supreme Court has a potentially rough task ahead of it, and one it would certainly rather have left to the ballot box than its docket. But this is a constitutional case, and the court’s role in our democratic republic is to say what the law is, and apply that law to the facts of record.

But none of what has transpired or is upcoming is anti-democratic in our system of constitutional government, or unlawful interference with the election or the right to vote. This is the process by which the rule of law is actualized in our system of government. The creators of the post-Civil War constitutional amendments provided a standard against which the qualification of office-seekers would be measured (just as the original framers imposed qualifications for the office of the presidency in the Constitution of 1787 in Article II, Section 1, Clause 5: the President must (1) be at least 35 years of age, (2) be a natural born citizen, and (3) must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years). The standard follows from another qualification, amended into the Constitution in the aftermath of the Civil War: that she or he cannot have, during their time in a state or federal office, engaged in insurrection or given aid or comfort to the enemies of the Constitution.

Democracy in our republican system of government is not limited to elections and counting votes. Our democratic republic is based on rules, on pre-established, functional standards against which activities and conduct are measured; that is what the courts do in the service of our democratic republic under our Constitution. It is neither anti-democratic nor election interference to establish a Constitution as law, create a constitutional standard that conditions office holding on certain characteristics and good conduct, hold a trial at which that conduct is evaluated pursuant to the legal standard so established, and for the court to thereafter make findings of fact and rulings of law and fashion, if necessary, the remedy called for by the law and the Constitution itself. This is the basic stuff of a democratic republic with free and independent courts — application of the law to the people applying for a pretty important job. The process is ordinary; only the subject matter makes it momentous.

Reasonable people can differ on the question of whether this is the best way to remove, to me anyway, the vulgar, divisive malignant cancer of the former president from our politics. A sound vote rejecting him and his message may well be the best course for the health of the country — although it is clear that only a vote making him the president will suffice to the part of the populace in thrall to the lies of a stolen 2020 election. But this process of law through the courts systems created by our state and federal constitutions is not anti-democratic, and does not constitute unlawful interference with an election. Here, the Colorado trial judge held a five-day long trial at which evidence was submitted by both sides, defenses were interposed, and argument was made by both parties. The trial judge and the Colorado Supreme Court made their factual findings under an enhanced “clear and convincing” standard, more rigorous than the standard of proof in ordinary civil trials. On appeal, the state’s highest court made a ruling.

The Maine secretary of state likewise followed the procedure mandated by Maine election law. She held a three-day hearing, in which the interested parties submitted evidence and argument. Now the issues will go to the courts.

This course of conduct — this excellent example of due process of law — is the envy of most nations and a hallmark of the system that makes this country so very special. No matter what the ultimate outcome, it is the vindication of the rule of law. And the politicians who ridicule it are either ill-informed, or partisan hacks, or both of these things.

Christopher Cole is a lawyer from Portsmouth.

