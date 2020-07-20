Commentary: Trump's failures leave conservative media figures, acolytes exposed

Tucker Carlson took a sudden “long-planned” vacation.

New York Times columnist Bari Weiss resigned.

Rush Limbaugh floated cannibalism as a pioneer coping mechanism to learn from.

The COVID-19 pandemic has us all rattled, but the cultural equivalent of an 8.5 on the Richter scale shook conservative media last week when center-right columnists and hard-line radio and TV personalities alike lost their footing, their will or, in Limbaugh’s case, their minds while trying to defend their views.

Carlson blamed liberal ghouls for another racist scandal associated with his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Weiss pointed to the newsroom’s liberal “cancel culture”as her reason for leaving the New York Times. Limbaugh blamed milquetoast millennials’ fear of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 for the troubling state of the union.

But none of the usual imputing helped pivot their arguments away from the true reason fissures are opening under their feet: President Trump’s deadly mishandling of COVID-19 and his key role in stoking a resurgence in white nationalism.

The U.S. is approaching 150,000 pandemic deaths with at best flailing federal oversight, crowds are still protesting in the streets over the killing of Black Americans like George Floyd and Trump has responded to crisis after crisis with more lies, lighter fluid and lighted matches.

Vitriol over “unpatriotic” Colin Kaepernick and “alarmist” infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci may help boost ratings, but they're no competition for today’s No. 1 destabilizer of the conservative media ecosystem.

Trump's refusal to meaningfully address rising infection rates, while politicizing the actions of those who try to contain the virus, is challenging for columnists and commentators to defend or spin without ending up on the wrong side of history, or worse, agreeing with Rachel Maddow.

Equally fraught for those like Carlson is railing about “Antifa terrorists” and “police haters” while Trump is retweeting a supporter's chants of "White Power!" and tactical squads deployed by the federal government are throwing demonstrators in Portland, Ore., into unmarked vans or, in the case of critically wounded 26-year-old Donavan La Bella, shooting them in the head with “impact munitions.”

Polls indicate that the majority of Americans now believe COVID-19 is a deadly crisis that needs to be taken seriously despite Trump's efforts to convince them otherwise. Last week, the White House sent reporters a background statement that included the "number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things" during the crisis. It was clearly meant to discredit the good doctor, who's countered Trump’s downplay campaign in order to save lives. The nerve.

Americans also agree with the aims of Black Lives Matter and support police reform. That schism between public opinion and the reactionary madness of a leader who's fumbled on both fronts has created a perilous path for the media’s right-leaning voices, not to mention Trump’s steadfast acolytes.

Their increasingly untenable position — out on a limb in support of a president whose reelection hopes are in steep decline — was thrown into sharp relief Sunday when Fox’s Chris Wallace pushed back on Trump's comments about crime in cities "run by liberals" during an interview on "Fox News Sunday." "It’s gotten totally out of control, and it’s really because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police," Trump said. He contended that Joe Biden had "signed a charter" with Sen. Bernie Sanders to defund the police.

After Wallace corrected him, Trump turned to his staff: "Get me the charter, please."

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight." (Richard Drew / Associated Press) More

Perhaps it was filed in White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s binder, which a Reuters photographer captured in a viral image — replete with tabs with subject headings like “Absurd,” “Golf,” “Lies” and “Win.” Low-hanging fruit for an election-year word scramble.