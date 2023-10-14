After his comments on Israel, Gareth Southgate’s halo has well and truly slipped

People who work in football have just as much right to free speech as the rest of us. So if they want to express forthright opinions about political issues, that’s their look-out. I would merely add one small caveat.

Once they start expressing forthright opinions about political issues, they can’t afford to stop. Because if they do, they risk being thought hypocrites. Or cowards.

One man who may be reflecting on this unhappy truth is the sainted Gareth Southgate . While managing England, he’s enjoyed gushing acclaim for his progressive stances on Black Lives Matter and LGBT rights. On Thursday, however, he found himself obliged to comment on an even thornier political issue – and he looked squirmingly uncomfortable.

In recent years, the Football Association has chosen to show its solidarity with countries afflicted by terrorism or war by lighting up the Wembley Stadium arch in the colours of those countries’ flags. It did this for France, Belgium, Turkey, Ukraine. It had decided not, however, to do it for Israel. At a news conference, Mr Southgate was asked why.

His reply was painfully awkward. While stressing that he himself had not been “involved”, he mumbled about how “difficult” the decision had been for the FA, and how “complex” the situation was.

This was, of course, the most pathetically craven drivel. The FA was plainly guilty of both double standards and cowardice.

Admittedly, it may seem somewhat unrealistic to expect an England football manager to announce to the national media that his employers are a pack of snivelling hypocrites. To say such a thing would have cost him his job.

Not saying it, though, should cost him his sainthood.

The great NHS mystery

Under Labour, proclaimed Wes Streeting at his party’s conference, the NHS can “once again” be “the envy of the world”. This statement invites two questions.

When precisely was the NHS the envy of the world? And if the world envied it so much, why didn’t the world copy it?

Surely that would have been the logical thing to do. If all the other countries on Earth were green with envy at Britain’s dazzlingly superior health service, they should have launched their own national health services exactly like it. Yet they didn’t, and instead stuck with their existing healthcare systems. This seems very remiss of them.

There must be some reason for such a peculiar decision. Perhaps the other countries’ leaders felt that their people simply didn’t deserve to have a health service as good as Britain’s. Or perhaps it was violently drummed into them at school that they must never, ever copy someone else’s work.

I suppose there is an alternative possibility, which is that Labour MPs don’t really think the NHS is or has ever been “the envy of the world”, it’s just something they feel they have to say during speeches at their party conference because Labour delegates worship the NHS with a terrifying zeal, and to dare venture that some other form of healthcare system might achieve better results for patients would trigger rioting in the hall.

That, however, would be a very cynical view, and I’m sure it’s not true.

Arnie for president

The United States of America is home to more than 334 million people. It seems extraordinary, therefore, that its two main political parties can find no better candidates for the presidency than Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In every other field of human endeavour, the US has a never-ending supply of dazzling talent. Yet in politics, apparently, the well has run completely dry.

In my view, there’s only one thing for it. The US must immediately scrap its rule that you can only be president if you were born there. Since so many people who live in the US were born elsewhere, this would enable voters to choose from a far greater range of possible candidates.

To name just one fine example: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Don’t laugh. That’s what people did when he announced he was running to be governor of California. And then he won. At any rate, he would make a vastly more appealing candidate than any of the homegrown cranks and loons who are currently attempting to inflict themselves on the US electorate. He’s likeable and straight-talking, while his views are refreshingly – and, in modern American politics, perhaps uniquely – sane. Proof can be found in his new book, Be Useful, which is part memoir, part self-help guide, and is full of the kind of rugged, patriotic, pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps attitude that Americans love. It’s worth a look for British readers, too. If only for the welcome reassurance that at least one leading Republican doesn’t spend his whole time ranting like a deranged troll on Reddit.

Sadly, however, he can’t run for the presidency, because he was born in Austria. How silly. In Britain we have no such restrictions on prime ministers. Boris Johnson, for example, was born in New York.

Come to think of it, that means Mr Johnson could be president. I very much hope he’ll be tempted. For their first 200 years or so of independence, the Americans seemed to be looking after themselves reasonably well, but if Biden and Trump are the best they can muster nowadays, I sense it’s time for the British to take charge again.

Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday

