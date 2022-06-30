Comments made by Orlando police officer on Brady List during hearing could lead to more trouble

An Orlando police officer who was working to clear his name could be in more trouble over comments he made during a hearing.

Robert Schellhorn is on the state’s attorney Brady List, which tracks anyone including law enforcement officers who could be a problem if they testify in a criminal trial because they’ve shown bias, misconduct or dishonest behavior.

READ: Orlando police officer on list for questionable credibility reassigned to 911 call center

9 Investigates investigative reporter Daralene Jones shows us what he said this time that has sparked an investigation.

See the full story in the video above.

READ: ‘Deplorable’: Man Tased by Mount Dora police sergeant speaks out

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.