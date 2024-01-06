Comments open on JATSO plan

Jan. 6—The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program.

The TIP lists transportation and transit projects planned for the Joplin Metropolitan Area that are partially funded by federal transportation programs over a four-year period.

The proposed TIP amendment includes 22 modified projects and four new projects on Highway 171 from the Kansas state line to Fir Road at Carl Junction.

The amendment has been requested by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The proposed amendment can be viewed on the JATSO website at https://www.joplinmo.org/1176/Transportation-Improvement-Program. Viewers should click on Amendment 10 on that page.

The public comment period for this amendment begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8 and concludes at noon Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Comments on the amendments can be submitted to Rachel Holcomb by phone at 417-624-0820 ext. 1514 or by email at rholcomb@ joplinmo.org.