Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.26

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.26 per share on the 23rd of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is below the average for the industry.

Commerce Bancshares' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Commerce Bancshares' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 16.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 29%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Commerce Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.55 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.05. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.7% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Commerce Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Commerce Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Commerce Bancshares might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Commerce Bancshares that investors should take into consideration.

