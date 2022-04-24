Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.27

The board of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of June, with investors receiving US$0.27 per share. This means the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Commerce Bancshares' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Commerce Bancshares' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 7.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Commerce Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.54, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Commerce Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Commerce Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

