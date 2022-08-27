Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.265

Commerce Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CBSH) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.265 per share on 22nd of September. This means the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Commerce Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Commerce Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 27%, which means that Commerce Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 18.7%. The future payout ratio could be 25% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Commerce Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.538, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Commerce Bancshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. Commerce Bancshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Commerce Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Commerce Bancshares analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Commerce Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

