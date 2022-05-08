Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.27 per share on the 22nd of June. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is below the average for the industry.

Commerce Bancshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Commerce Bancshares was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 7.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Commerce Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.54 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Commerce Bancshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. Commerce Bancshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Commerce Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Commerce Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

