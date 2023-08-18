Commerce City PD provide update on shooting at Santiago's

TechCrunch

Twitch's chat ban tools have been around for ages, but the platform is about to hand streamers a way to control who can watch a stream to begin with. In Twitch's latest episode of Patch Notes, its monthly product update show, the company announced that it would soon let streamers block banned users from watching streams. If moderators or streamers enable the feature, banned users will be booted not only out of chat but out of a livestream itself in real-time.