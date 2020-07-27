Commerce Department says Ross released from hospital after non-coronavirus treatment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been released from a hospital after being treated for health reasons unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, the Commerce Department said on Monday.

The department said on July 18 that Ross, 82, was being treated in a hospital for "minor, non-coronavirus related issues."

"Secretary Ross is doing well and resting at home. We continue to anticipate a quick recovery," a Commerce Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "He is engaged and involved, business as usual at the Department of Commerce."

Ross had spent much of the time since late March working from his home in Florida but had appeared at a White House small business event on July 2.





(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)