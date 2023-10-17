The Commerce Department updates its policies to stop China from getting advanced computer chips

JOSH BOAK
·2 min read
4
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department on Tuesday updated and broadened its export controls to stop China from acquiring advanced computer chips and the equipment to manufacture them.

The revisions come roughly a year after the export controls were first launched to counter the use of the chips for military applications that include the development of hypersonic missiles and artificial intelligence.

“These export controls are intended to protect technologies that have clear national security or human rights implications,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on a call with reporters. “The vast majority of semiconductors will remain unrestricted. But when we identify national security or human rights threats, we will act decisively and in concert with our allies.”

The updates stemmed from consulting with industry and conducting technological analyses. There will now be a gray zone that will be monitored for chips that could still be used for military aims even if they might not meet the thresholds for trade limitations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Chip exports can also be restricted to companies headquartered in Macao or anywhere under a U.S. arms embargo, preventing countries of concern from circumventing the controls and providing chips to China.

The updates also introduce new requirements that make it more difficult for China to manufacture advanced chips abroad. The list of manufacturing equipment that falls under the export controls has also been expanded, among other changes to the policy.

The export controls announced last year were a source of frustration for the Chinese government, which viewed the design and manufacturing of high-level semiconductors as essential for its economic and geopolitical goals. Raimondo has said the limits on these chips are not designed to impair China's economic growth.

In an August meeting, Raimondo and her Chinese counterparts agreed to exchange information about the export controls. But a senior administration official, insisting on anonymity to discuss the policy, said the U.S. government did not discuss with China the parameters of the revised export controls. China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, appealed for “concrete actions” by Washington to improve relations, a reference to Chinese pressure for changes in U.S. policy on technology, Taiwan and other issues.

Chinese government officials are scheduled to go to San Francisco in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

President Joe Biden has suggested he could meet on the sidelines of the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, though a meeting has yet to be confirmed. The two leaders met last year following the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, shortly after the export controls were announced.

___

This story has been corrected to show the spelling is Macao, not Macau.

Recommended Stories

  • Retail sales smash expectations in September with US consumer slowdown nowhere in sight

    September's retail sales report comes as major banks have discussed a resilient US consumer who is still spending but is likely slowing down to end the year.

  • WhatsApp debuts passkey logins on Android

    The Meta-owned chat application has launched passkey support for Android, which means you no longer have to use OTPs from two-factor authentication to be able to log into your account.

  • Snapchat enables video and stories embeds

    Snap appears to be taking a leaf out of TikTok’s content playbook.

  • The Daily Sweat: Will the Phillies stay undefeated at home in postseason play?

    Over the last two MLB postseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies are 11-2 at home.

  • US stocks slip as earnings floodgates open: Stock market news today

    All eyes are on Goldman Sachs and Bank of America earnings for insight into the impact of high interest rates.

  • Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to visit Israel as Gaza braces for a possible ground invasion

    The death toll continues to rise more than a week after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7.

  • Shocked by a spike in car insurance rates? Here are 8 ways to save money

    Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.

  • Nova Credit lands $45M to grow its cross-border and alternative data credit products

    Nova Credit, which started out as a graduate research project out of Stanford University about seven years ago, was founded to help immigrants overcome the obstacles of applying for things like apartments or loans with no credit history in the U.S. With that Credit Passport product, Nova has connectivity into credit bureau data from other parts of the world through its APIs. Nova launched that product with American Express and then added dozens of institution partners over the years, such as HSBC,Scotiabank, Verizon and Earnest.

  • The best smartphones for 2023

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • 'Comfier than cashmere': This top-selling sweater is on sale for just $30 — that's over 50% off

    This flowy beauty has won the hearts of 19,000+ shoppers, but hurry — this deal won't last.

  • Ambani's Jio Financial launches lending and insurance businesses

    Jio Financial Services, the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries-backed financial services firm, has started its lending and insurance businesses and plans to rapidly broaden its offerings as billionaire Mukesh Ambani expands the ever-so-wide tentacles of his oil-to-telecom empire. The market has been closely paying attention to Reliance's financial services ambitions for years. Jio Financial Services, which made public debut in August, said in its annual presentation that it has started to offer personal loan to salaried and self-employed individuals through its MyJio app and 300 stores across India.

  • Invesco raises Swiggy's valuation to nearly $8 billion

    Conditions appear to be shifting favorably for India's Swiggy. The food delivery startup -- backed by SoftBank, Prosus and Accel -- saw its paper valuation slashed by more than a half this year as investors marked their holdings largely in response to the dwindling market conditions. The startup, valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round early 2022, also lost some market share to Zomato, its arch publicly-listed rival, according to Prosus.

  • India's Agnikul gets $26.7M to prepare for commercial space launches

    Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.

  • People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 7

    It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7.

  • Oil still rules, alas

    Green energy is important and necessary, but it's not helping defuse tensions in the cradle of fossil fuels.

  • Professional film and television makeup artist explains how to stop makeup flaking from dry skin: ‘use a satin, skin-like finish’

    Saj Mack, a professional film and television makeup artist, shares her step-by-step routine for concealing dry and flaky skin. The post Professional film and television makeup artist explains how to stop makeup flaking from dry skin: ‘use a satin, skin-like finish’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'Wow, you've made the queen cry': Reba McEntire moved to tears by 'Voice' contestant's emotional audition

    “Mamas are so special. We're very blessed to have them,” Reba said sweetly, as she and contestant Dylan Carter shared stories about their late mothers.

  • Creative Force, now with $8.9M, gives e-commerce workflows an AI treatment

    Creative Force, providing an AI-powered content operations workflow for large e-commerce retailers and brands, secured $8.9 million in Series A funding, on a post-money valuation of $56 million, from Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and Hearst Ventures. The Denmark-based company, founded in 2019, helps retailers and brands create content for marketing campaigns and online merchandising. Its platform enables production of the content at scale, increasing efficiency by up to 30% so that the company can focus on other things, Thomas Kragelund, co-founder and CEO of Creative Force, said in an email interview.

  • Google lobbies against legally mandated age verification for minors

    Google is challenging proposed laws that would require online services to implement age checks in a new framework that theorizes how technology companies should approach children's safety online. The framework, titled the "Legislative Framework to Protect Children and Teens Online," is the tech giant's response to congressional child online safety proposals. In its set of principles, Google dismisses policies that would require online services to verify the age of their users before allowing them access to their platforms.

  • The NVCA Model Legal Documents reach legal drinking age: A retrospective

    It is fitting that, in their transition to adulthood, the National Venture Capital Association's (NVCA) Model Legal Documents (the “Model Docs”) for venture capital financing transactions have not only undergone their most substantial revisions since inception, but also reflect the more relaxed vibe of someone who has just had their first tequila shot (see, e.g., the revisions to the IP reps and required disclosures in the Model Stock Purchase Agreement). The NVCA recently posted the 12th update to the Model Docs since they were first published in 2003. The Model Docs are both free and excellent.