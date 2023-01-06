Commerce man accused of raping girl in Lula

Jan. 5—A Commerce man was accused of raping a girl under the age of 10 at a Lula home, according to authorities.

Robert Adam Pruett, 41, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4 and charged with rape, child molestation and sexual battery.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Pruett was accused of sexually abusing the girl between April 2014 and December 2018.

The Sheriff's Office said it happened at the girl's residence in Lula, though it was not clear if it was one incident or multiple incidents.

Authorities said Pruett knew the girl prior to the allegations.

The girl disclosed the alleged abuse to a counselor, who reported it to Sheriff's Office deputies April 22. Investigators obtained arrest warrants on Dec. 30.

Pruett was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.