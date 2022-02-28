Commerce man charged with child molestation in Madison County case

A Jackson County man has been charged with molesting a child about two years ago in Madison County.

Danny Lee Bradley, 50, of Culpepper Road, Commerce, was arrested Feb. 24, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Patton.

The victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time, came forward to report the molestation in October, Patton said.

The results of the investigation were presented to the Northern Circuit District Attorney’s office for review and the district attorney decided to the prosecute the case, Patton said.

Bradley has been released from custody on bond.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Commerce man charged with child molestation in Madison County