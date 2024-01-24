Commerce man charged with manhandling daughter after she loses wrestling match

A Jackson County man ended up in jail recently after Hall County authorities charged him with slapping and hitting his daughter after she lost a sporting event.

Steven Mathue Slaton, 38, of Commerce was charged on Saturday with felony first-degree cruelty to children. He was released from jail Monday after posting an $11,200 bond.

A Hall County sheriff’s report shows the suspect’s child was involved in a wrestling match at a private sporting event held at Cherokee Bluff Middle School in Flowery Branch.

The investigation showed that Slaton became angry after his daughter failed to win her match.

“Slaton punched the girl in the back, slapped her face and then picked her up by her ears, lifting the girl over his head,” according to the report.

Officers said the girl was not injured. The age for Slaton’s daughter was not released in the report.

The sheriff’s office noted that the victim was not a student in Hall County and the event was not sponsored by the school district.

A recent report from the Georgia High School Association addressed aggressive parents involved with school sporting events.

“When more than 2,000 high school athletic directors were asked in a recent national survey what they like least about their job, 62.3 percent said it was 'dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans,'” according to the report posted on its website. The association, which sanctioned girls wrestling in 2018, made the following recommendations for parents:

Act your age. After all, you are an adult.

Don’t live your life vicariously through your children.

Let your children talk to the coach instead of you doing it for them.

Stay in your own lane. No coaching or officiating from the sidelines.

Participating in a high school sport is not about getting a college scholarship. Only about 2% of all school athletes are awarded one.

Make sure your children know you love watching them play.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Commerce man charged with hitting child after she loses sports event