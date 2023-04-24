Commerce man indicted on child abuse, murder charges

Apr. 24—TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man from Commerce was indicted in federal court last week on charges that he neglected and abused two children, resulting in the death of one of them.

The Quapaw Nation Tribal Service arrested Michael D. Gregory on Wednesday following his indictment in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

The children involved are not named in federal court documents but are both referred to as Indian children under 18 years of age. Gregory is also charged with willfully and maliciously failing to provide adequate nurturance, affection and medical care for both victims.

The abuse took place on or about Dec. 1, 2022, in Commerce, within Quapaw Nation Reservation boundaries following an investigation by the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and the FBI. Gregory was taken to the Ottawa County Jail and later transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.