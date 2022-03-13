Commerce man sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·1 min read

Mar. 13—A Hunt County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the repeated sexual abuse of a child.

Ronald Price Arizmendi, 34, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in October 2019 on an allegation of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14.

Arizmendi, a Commerce resident, was taken into custody at a Greenville address.

Arizmendi had pleaded not guilty to the charge and a jury trial was scheduled to commence Monday in the 354th District Court.

But during a hearing in the court Tuesday, Arizmendi entered the guilty plea, and Judge Keli Aiken sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

The indictment alleged that Arizmendi sexually assaulted a female child younger than 14 years of age on three occasions beginning on or about May 1, 2017.

The charge if a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

