Commerce man sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse

Mar. 13—A Hunt County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the repeated sexual abuse of a child.

Ronald Price Arizmendi, 34, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in October 2019 on an allegation of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14.

Arizmendi, a Commerce resident, was taken into custody at a Greenville address.

Arizmendi had pleaded not guilty to the charge and a jury trial was scheduled to commence Monday in the 354th District Court.

But during a hearing in the court Tuesday, Arizmendi entered the guilty plea, and Judge Keli Aiken sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

The indictment alleged that Arizmendi sexually assaulted a female child younger than 14 years of age on three occasions beginning on or about May 1, 2017.

The charge if a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.