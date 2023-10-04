Commerce man's guilty plea stems from Oconee County Racetrac slaying

A man who is now expected to be a witness in a murder trial stemming from the slaying of a Racetrac store clerk in Oconee County pleaded guilty Tuesday in Athens to a gun violation.

James Armstrong, 35, of Commerce entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Court Judge Tilman Self, who delayed sentencing until February 2024.

The charge against Armstrong coincided with the arrest in Philadelphia, Pa., of former University of Georgia football player Akhil N. Crumpton, who faces a federal murder charge for the March 19, 2021, slaying of store clerk Elijah Wood.

Wood, 23, of Watkinsville was shot to death while working the nightshift alone.

Crumpton’s murder trial could take place this year. Crumpton played football for UGA in 2017-18 and remained a student through 2021.

Armstrong was accused of making a false statement when he purchased a Glock handgun at Franklin’s Gun Shop in Athens on Feb. 8, 2021. But prosecutors said he purchased the gun for Crumpton and lied on a federal form about the intent of the purchase.

The Glock handgun was later used by Crumpton when he killed Wood in an attempt to rob the Racetrac on Macon Highway in Watkinsville, according to federal agents.

Lost eye: Man gets 30 years in shooting that wounded dance students in Athens, one lost her eye

The handgun was recovered in Crumpton’s bedroom in Philadelphia, Pa., his hometown and where he returned sometime after the Wood slaying, according to agents.

Armstrong faces 10 years in prison, but a plea agreement is in place. Prosecutors did not say what they would recommend at sentencing, but one stipulation in the agreement is that Armstrong provide assistance at Crumpton's trial.

Armstrong, who has some college education and served in the U.S. Army as a bomb technician, attended the hearing with his attorney Kim Stephens of Athens.

“I’ll do everything I can to turn my life around,” he told the judge.

Self, as is the custom in federal court, ordered that a presentencing investigation be conducted before the imposition of sentence.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Gun violation plea entered in Oconee County Racetrac slaying case