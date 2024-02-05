Commerce police officer on administrative leave as GBI reviews his DUI cases

A Commerce Police Department patrol officer was recently placed on administrative leave while the city and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation review his DUI cases.

Officer Jacob Wood, an officer with the city since July 2022, is on leave with pay during the review of the matter.

“The city has hired legal counsel for all of that. I’m not permitted to say a whole lot,” Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon said. “... We’re taking it very seriously and trying to get to the bottom of it."

The DUI cases came under scrutiny after complaints were made about some of the arrests, according to a report in the Jackson Herald in Jefferson.

“For transparency and to ensure the matter is thoroughly looked into, this matter has been referred to the GBI for review and we are awaiting the results of the same,” Commerce Assistant City Manager Matthew Hailey said in an email.

GBI Agent Jesse Maddox, who is in charge of the Athens office, said his office was asked to review the matter.

“We won’t open an investigation yet. It depends on the review of the case,” he said, adding that agents are still gathering information.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Commerce officer on leave while GBI reviews DUI cases