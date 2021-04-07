Commerce Secretary Raimondo defends census privacy method

FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Alabama on Wednesday became the second state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau's decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy of a privacy protection system that it alleged is holding up the process.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE SCHNEIDER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday defended a controversial privacy technique being used by the U.S. Census Bureau in the 2020 census, a method the agency promised would only make small changes to actual numbers in counts of racial and ethnic groups.

The technique called “differential privacy" adds mathematical “noise,” or errors, to the data to obscure any given individual’s identity while still providing statistically valid information.

Bureau officials say the change is needed to prevent data miners from matching individuals to confidential details that have been rendered anonymous in the massive data release expected as early as August. It will be applied to race, age and other demographic information in geographic areas within each state.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Raimondo said the method was “justified."

“It’s a statistical technique that is intended to protect people’s privacy ... There can be privacy hacks today that technologically weren’t possible 10 years ago,” Raimondo said. “So in order for us to keep up with that and protect people’s privacy, we have to implement new techniques, and this is one of those new techniques.”

The Census Bureau said it is still formulating the details, but bureau officials have previously described trying to find “the sweet spot” between data confidentiality and data accuracy.

Last month, the state of Alabama and Alabama politicians sued the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the statistical agency, claiming differential privacy will result in inaccurate data.

On Monday, a pair of civil rights groups also raised concerns about differential privacy in a report.

Differential privacy could lower the quality of the data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, according to a report from Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, also known as MALDEF, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice AAJC.

The report suggested that differential privacy produced data that was less accurate for determining if a racial or ethnic minority group formed a majority in a particular community, potentially diluting their local political power. It also said the technique may create districts that run afoul of court rulings requiring districts to have equal population numbers.

But the Census Bureau said in a statement Wednesday that when employing the method any change from actual numbers dealing with racial or ethnic groups would be small most of the time.

In counts of racial and ethnic groups, the statistical agency has a target of being accurate within 5 percentage points at least 95% of the time in any geographic area below the state level, the Census Bureau said.

Raimondo also urged patience from state officials who are uncertain about when their congressional and legislative districts will be redrawn because the Census Bureau was unable to release redistricting data by a March 31 deadline owing to delays caused by the pandemic. The bureau says the redistricting data will be released in an old format by August and in a new format by the end of September.

Besides redistricting, the 2020 census is used for divvying up congressional seats and Electoral College votes among the states and distributing $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

“We are behind, but my direction to the team is we have to get it right," Raimondo said. “The fact of the matter is it's so much better to wait a little longer and have accurate data that we all can trust ... We are prioritizing accuracy over rushing it out."

___

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Recommended Stories

  • Tiger Woods was driving nearly double the speed limit before his February car crash, the LA sheriffs said

    The LASD released findings of its investigation into Tiger Woods' February 23 crash on Wednesday, saying speed was the primary cause.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Former Northeastern track coach accused of cyberstalking student-athlete

    A former Northeastern University coach used a phony&nbsp;"body development study" to trick student-athletes into sending him nude photos, officials allege.

  • Gaetz to speak at conference at Trump resort hosted by Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers

    "Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says bureaucracy is 'crippling' the US and hindering progress

    "Take 10 small business owners out to lunch and ask them what they need to do to meet local, state and federal regulations, and you will understand."

  • EXPLAINER: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and some options

    The U.S. State Department says it's talking with allies about China's human rights record and how to handle next year's Beijing Winter Olympics. A department spokesman on Tuesday suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, which open on Feb. 4, 2022.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • Alexei Navalny supporters detained outside his Russian penal colony

    A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they demanded access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment. Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Mr Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene. Earlier on Tuesday Russian police had stepped up security at the prison as Mr Navalny's supporters prepared to stage a protest outside the facility to demand that authorities give him proper medical care. Mr Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. A group of his allies said they would protest at the prison in the town of Pokrov 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow unless he saw a doctor of his choice and was given what they regarded as proper medicine. Prison authorities say his condition is satisfactory and he has been provided with all necessary medical care. The pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper later cited the state prison service saying that Mr Navalny had been moved to a sick bay and tested for the coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, police officers, one with a police dog, set up a makeshift checkpoint in front of the prison gate and used a metal barrier to block the road 100 metres from it. They closed the parking lot to all but prison staff, and checked the IDs of reporters and prison workers. "It is now under a special (security) regime," a police woman told Reuters. Antonina Romanova, a Navalny supporter, said she had come to show solidarity. "I believe he is innocent. I'm fully on his side," she said. "It happens that for some reason the people who can sort things out in the country end up in jail," she said.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter just snapped its first color photo of the red planet. It's expected to fly on Monday.

    After NASA's Ingenuity helicopter separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars, it took a photo. Once the drone takes flight, it'll snap more pics.

  • Mozambique Palma attack: How people tried to flee the assault

    Survivors and their family members recount what happened when Islamist militants targeted Palma.

  • Springer has another issue while awaiting Blue Jays debut

    George Springer is now dealing with another issue while waiting to make his debut with the Toronto Blue Jays, after starting the season on the injured list with a strained left oblique muscle. Springer was on track to play Thursday for the Blue Jays in their first home game before feeling tightness in his right quad while running the bases. Manager Charlie Montoyo said before Wednesday's series finale at Texas that Springer ran the bases after taking live batting practice before Tuesday's game.

  • Gordon Ramsay's daughter revealed how much she prefers her mom's cooking, and we're not surprised

    Tilly Ramsay has once again roasted her dad's cooking on TikTok in favor of her mom's home cooking. But Gordon Ramsay fans shouldn't be too surprised.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsOscar winner Scott Rudin allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant's hand, sending him to the ER

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

    In a surprising update on his condition, manager Steve Rifkind confirmed early Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.

  • Jillian Michaels says she can 'slow aging' by eating healthy and exercising no more than 2 hours a week, and experts say she's on to something

    While a healthy diet and an active lifestyle can help longevity, limiting stress and maintaining relationships are important too, Dr. Noelle Reid said.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • Pfizer's CEO says Trump mentioned the upcoming election when discussing the COVID-19 vaccine

    Trump has accused Pfizer of waiting to announce its trial results after the election "because they didn't have the courage to do it before."