Commerce secretary says there's no 'good excuse' for furloughed workers to run out of cash

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that he doesn't see why furloughed federal workers are having to go to food banks and are having trouble taking care of their families when they could just take out a loan.

"When you think about, these are basically government guaranteed loans because the government has committed these folks will get their back pay once this whole thing gets settled down," Ross said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"So, there really is not a good excuse why there really should be a liquidity crisis," he said. Ross conceded that the workers "might have to pay a little bit of interest, but the idea that its paycheck or zero is not a really valid idea."

In response to Ross' remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wondered Thursday, "Is this the 'let them eat cake' kind of attitude?" in a reference to French Queen Marie Antoinette's infamous quote reflecting her indifference to starving peasants. She also equated it to telling a furloughed worker to "call your father for money."

Workers calling in sick 'kind of disappointing'

Ross, who Forbes estimates is worth about $700 million, said, "It's kind of disappointing that the air traffic controllers are calling in sick in pretty large numbers," because "they are eventually going to be paid."

But he called it "hyperbole" to say that the government shutdown – which is now in its 34th day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history – is a threat to the overall economy, or the American brand internationally.

Lara Trump: Government shutdown inflicts 'little bit of pain' on workers but worth it

. @CommerceGov Secretary Wilbur Ross on federal workers going to homeless shelters for food during #shutdown: “Well I know they are and I don't really quite understand why” suggesting gov't employees take out loans through banks or credit unions pic.twitter.com/QFs4UySNcH — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 24, 2019

'Put it in perspective'

"We've had shutdowns before, albeit for not such a long period as we've been thus far," he said.

"Put it in perspective. You're talking about 800,000 workers," Ross explained. "While I feel sorry for the individuals that have hardship cases," Ross said even if all those workers were never paid again, "you're talking about a third of a percent on our GDP, so it's not like its a gigantic number overall."

'I don't really quite understand why' they're going to food banks

Host Andrew Sorkin told Ross that some federal workers "are having to go to homeless shelters to get food."

"Well, I know they are and I don't really quite understand why, because as I mentioned before, the obligations that they would undertake, say of borrowing from a bank or a credit union, are, in effect, federally guaranteed," he replied.

Many loans are available

Ross is correct that a number of loans are available for federal workers whose pay has been impacted by the shutdown.

The Congressional Credit Union is offering lines of credit to federal workers not receiving pay that do not have any interest for 60 days and then at a 4 percent rate for three years.

Navy Federal Credit Union is offering zero percent interest loans up to $6,000 for 60 days or until the shutdown ends, whichever comes first. The Pentagon Federal Credit Union offers a similar loan to impacted federal workers who already have accounts there.

USAA Federal Savings Bank has special loans for members of the Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Corp. who are not getting paychecks during the shutdown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commerce secretary says there's no 'good excuse' for furloughed workers to run out of cash