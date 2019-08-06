Commerce sets steep preliminary duties on Chinese-made cabinets

The Commerce Department today announced preliminary countervailing duties of about 230 percent on two Chinese companies that export kitchen cabinets and bath vanities to the United States in one of the biggest trade remedy cases in years.

Domestic producers filed a request for import protection earlier this year. They said they were being driven out of business by unfairly subsidized imports from China, putting more than 250,000 American jobs at risk.

The case covers wooden cabinets, vanities and related components. The United States imported $4.4 billion of the product from China in 2018, up sharply from $3.6 billion two years earlier.

The Commerce Department set preliminary duties of 230 percent on two suppliers, Henan AiDiJia Furniture Co. and Deway International Trade Co., and preliminary duties of roughly 11 to 22 percent on other suppliers.

Department officials will announce final countervailing duty rates in December. That will set the stage for the U.S. International Trade Commission to vote in January on whether to approve the duties or not.

In the meantime, U.S. customs officials will collect cash deposits from the imports based on the preliminary rates.

