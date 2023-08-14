Commerce woman arrested following gunfire in downtown Athens

An apparent domestic dispute during late night hours in downtown Athens resulted in gunfire, but no one was injured, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The shooting occurred in a car about 3 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of West Clayton Street, according to the police report.

Police arrested Ashley Sosa Ledesma, 25, of Commerce on charges of obstruction and aggravated assault. She was released from jail Sunday afternoon on a $3,500 bond.

Police responded to the area for a report of a gunshot and located a 2020 Honda Civic with two people inside.

The windows were tinted dark, making it impossible to see what was happening, the officer reported.

Police opened the doors and found Ledesma in the driver’s seat and her male companion in the passenger seat. In the floorboard police reported finding a Glock handgun that had fired one bullet, but the shell failed to eject from the chamber. Ledesman and the male reside together at a home in Commerce.

Both refused to exit the car and had to be extricated by force, police said. One officer deployed his stun gun to extract the 29-year-old male, who was uncooperative, and gave a “childish show of feigning ignorance” on how the gun came to be in the car, according to the report.

An ambulance was called to the scene and it was determined the man had not been shot.

Police also collected video evidence at the scene made by a witness who recorded the dispute between the couple from across the street. In the video, Ledesma can be seen retrieving the handgun from the car and pointing it into the car.

A bullet hole was found in the seat of the car, police said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: A Commerce woman is charged with shooting a gun in downtown Athens