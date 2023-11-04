Commerce's 'Waves of Glory' installation to open on Veterans Day

Nov. 3—Members of the Commerce community are ready to celebrate and honor Hunt County veterans and first responders at the city's fourth annual "Hunt County Waves of Glory" installation.

Each year, part of Commerce City Park (at the corner of Aldridge and Park Street) is filled with several small flags, each adorned with a tag sporting a veteran, current member of the military or a first responder's name and photo on it.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Commerce, the opening ceremony for this year's Waves of Glory will be at 3 p.m. on Veterans Day next Saturday at the park.

"This year, we have increased the number of individuals being honored to 271," said Rotarian and event chairman Jim Ayers. "People feel so blessed to see all the flags adorning the park in honor of their loved ones."

Charles Smith, a Commerce resident of more than 40 years and retired Army sergeant, will be the keynote speaker. Smith joined the United States Army in February 1951. He was deployed to occupied Germany, where he served as a radio relay station chief. Following his service, he was honorably discharged in February 1954. He has received several awards over the years, including being selected to participate in an Honor Flight in 2019 for senior military veterans.

"It is a 36-hour whirlwind trip, at no cost to the veteran, to view war memorials in Washington, D.C and the Arlington National Cemetery," Smith said. "Pretty fancy stuff for an old boy who had never been to the monuments."

In addition, Smith was a 2015 inductee into the Texas A&M University-Commerce Athletic Hall of Honor and received the 2019 Americanism Award from the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Unit 81, of Greenville.