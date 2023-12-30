Commercial air service returns to Purdue University Airport

Dec. 29—Purdue University and Surf Air Mobility Inc. have agreed to begin scheduled commuter air service between West Lafayette/Purdue University Airport (LAF) and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) with a target start date in early second quarter 2024. This marks the return of commercial air service for the first time since 2004 to LAF, Indiana's second-busiest airport in terms of total annual aircraft operations.

Purdue and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation will provide funding to support the air service's establishment and ongoing operations. Flight operations will be run by Southern Airways Express, an airline subsidiary of Surf Air Mobility. Southern Airways will operate flights between LAF and ORD seven days a week, with 24 weekly round-trip flights currently planned.

University officials said it is thanks to support from the community, region and state, local corporate partners, local government, and Greater Lafayette Commerce (GLC), among others, that made possible the return of air service to the region. Earlier in 2023, the university approved runway improvement through Federal Aviation Administration funding, and the region funded a new terminal through the READI program from IEDC.