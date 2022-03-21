Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Commercial Metals' (NYSE:CMC) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Commercial Metals:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$931m ÷ (US$5.5b - US$825m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2022).

So, Commercial Metals has an ROCE of 20%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Commercial Metals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Commercial Metals here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Commercial Metals is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 104%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 15%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

What We Can Learn From Commercial Metals' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Commercial Metals can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Commercial Metals and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

