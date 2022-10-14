Commercial Metals' (NYSE:CMC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Commercial Metals Company's (NYSE:CMC) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 10th of November to $0.16, with investors receiving 14% more than last year's $0.14. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.3% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Commercial Metals' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Commercial Metals' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 83.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 35%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Commercial Metals Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.6% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Commercial Metals has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 88% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Commercial Metals' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Commercial Metals is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Commercial Metals (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

