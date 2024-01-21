Commercial real estate company with $5B portfolio opening regional Charlotte office

A multi-billion dollar real estate company is setting up shop in the Queen City.

Earlier in January, St. John Properties announced they’re opening a regional office in Charlotte.

The Baltimore-based commercial developer said the move was the natural next step after seeing success in their Raleigh office.

“There is a huge growth in the Charlotte market. And so the quality of life, the number of businesses that it attracts here, it’s a very established market. And so all of those things kind of combined attracted us to the market,” explained Alaina Kiewit, the regional partner for St. John Properties Charlotte office.

The company specializes in a “flex” type of building which includes both office and warehouse space.

“Flex kind of falls in between for the smaller tenants who don’t need a huge warehouse space and just need a smaller space to start off, or for an office tenant who does need that warehouse component to their business,” she said. “It attracts both of those users and brings them into one building.

St. John Properties is one of the top 5 LEED-certified developers in the country, meaning the company constructs buildings following environmental sustainability goals, according to the U.S. Green Building Council.

The company operates in 11 states and plans to grow it’s portfolio to the greater Charlotte region, including South Carolina.

