Commercial Tire Services, Goodyear Align to Serve Greater Chicago Fleets

AKRON, Ohio, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has added Commercial Tire Services to its aligned service network, expanding the company's presence in the Midwest.

"Aligning with commercial dealerships like Commercial Tire Services allows Goodyear to grow our network in large, rapidly growing urban markets, where fleets are feeling particular pressure to stay on the road and deliver needed products," said Dave Beasley, vice president, North America Commercial. "This alignment is a great fit for both companies, as we share a passion for providing the highest level of service to fleets."

With eight locations, Commercial Tire Services is one of the Chicago area's most successful independent commercial dealerships, providing a full line of services to truck and fleet customers, including truck alignments, wheel refurbishing and retreading. Commercial Tire Services has also converted a facility in Melrose Park, Ill., to a Goodyear authorized retread plant.

"Commercial Tire Services is excited to be part of the Goodyear family," said Paul Pavia, owner of Commercial Tire Services. "The combination of Goodyear's quality product lines and our signature service is the perfect partnership for success."

About Commercial Tire Services

Since 1989, truck operators and fleet managers have chosen Commercial Tire Services for the best customer service, tire selection and tire service. With an experienced fleet of 50+ service trucks and 8 locations, our service technicians are ready to serve you. We have also opened a new retread facility with the latest in Goodyear retread technology to keep your fleet moving. For more information visit us at www.commercialtireservices.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

