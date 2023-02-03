Commission approves contracts for Gainesville's top-ranking employees

Gainesville leaders approved the contracts for the two highest-paid city employees Thursday, filling a more than yearslong void at the top-ranking positions.

City Manager Cynthia Curry and Gainesville Regional Utilities General Manager Tony Cunningham, who each served in the interim role for the past year, were solidified in their positions by the City Commission with a 5-2 vote. Commissioners Reina Saco and Ed Book voted in dissent.

The hiring of the charter officers − a group of six employees who are at the will of the commission and oversee all departments in city government − brings an additional annual fiscal impact of about $60,000, an amount that drew ire from some residents in attendance. Still, most officials argued the money was well deserved.

“I’m pleased that we were able to complete these contracts for most of the leadership team,” said Mayor Harvey Ward.

Gainesville City Hall at 200 E. University Ave. in Gainesville, Fla.

More:University of Florida students, faculty plan to protest Monday as Sasse begins presidency

More:Is Golden Corral coming to east Gainesville? Question resurfaces at meeting

Cunningham’s salary, which tops all city employees, remains at around $309,000. Curry’s pay will increase about $38,000, bringing her to $299,000 and making her the second-highest-paid city employee. Collectively, the two oversee roughly 2,000 employees citywide.

The elected body also approved a contract for City Attorney Daniel Nee, who also previously served in a lead interim role, to continue his job in advising the commission on legal issues. Nee saw a near $21,000 increase to $228,000, placing him in the top 10 of paid employees.

Debate over equity director

The commission, however, voted 4-3 to hold off on approving the contract of Zeriah Folston, who serves as the city’s equal opportunity director. A point of contention was the significant raise Folston would see, going from $151,000 to $218,000.

Desmon Duncan-Walker said she understands how a nearly 40% pay increase can appear alarming but also knows charter officers, especially the equal opportunity office, has been asked to do more over the past couple of years.

Story continues

Last month, commissioners voted to conduct a national search for each of the open charter officer positions. Two weeks later, several members flipped and opted to forgo the process.

Duncan-Walker acknowledged that she is largely responsible for the shift, as the one who made the motion to skip the search process. She added that she remains confident in each interim in taking on the permanent positions but would like to see a charter equity pay study completed.

City staff, however, said the cost of the study for one charter officer would be at least $30,000, roughly the same cost it would've been to conduct a search for the position.

“If I’m going to be fully transparent, I feel like bringing the charters on without a competitive process was generous,” she said. “It was generous.”

Commissioner Bryan Eastman said he understands that the salary amounts add up over time, but there are also other factors to consider.

“I will point out that we’re also going through a period here where a dollar didn’t mean as much as it did two years ago,” he said referring to inflation.

Several attendees at the meeting took issue with the salaries, pointing out that the previous commission had also recently increased the pay for the incoming commission by almost double. Some speakers said the additional funds should go toward the lower-paid city employees.

Saco said she didn't see why Folston’s salary alone was being debated.

"Gainesville has said we value equity. But when equity is under attack across the state and being underfunded or just outright banned, this conversation about putting a dollar figure on the person who will be spearheading those efforts is scary. It's truly frightening that we don't think a person at that position deserves this without even knowing what other equity or diversity officers are making, and we admitted that we don't know what those other officers are making."

Ward will now go back to the negotiating table with Folston as staff reviews state and national data for salaries for similar roles.

“My colleagues made valid points, and we will work hard to present a contract for Mr. Folston that we can all agree on soon,” Ward said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville officials approves contracts for GRU manger, city manager