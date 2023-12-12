Commission created to bring passenger rail back to Cheyenne

Dec. 11—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne hasn't had passenger rail service since 1997. On Monday, the city announced it will be taking steps to change that through the creation of a formal commission, with hopes to connect to Denver and across the Front Range.

The Cheyenne Passenger Rail Commission is tasked with leading the efforts to reintroduce passenger rail to the capital city. It is made up of eight government officials on the city, county and state levels, one Chamber leader and one Cheyenne citizen representative.

Talks of passenger rail in Colorado connecting Pueblo to Fort Collins via Denver are in more advanced stages. In the next year or two, Colorado residents will vote on whether they would support a tax to help fund this development. Cheyenne hopes to extend the northern terminal of the route to cross the state border into Wyoming.

"We are definitely tied by economy to the Front Range," said Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and a member of the new commission, "and a lot of people go north and south across the border for employment and for business."

The commission hopes that the rail service would not only make transportation easier for commutes, but also increase tourism and lighten the traffic along Interstate 25.

In 2021, Colorado established the Front Range Passenger Rail (FRPR) District to oversee the development of the rail along the I-25 corridor between Wyoming and New Mexico. Steenbergen is the ex-officio member representing Wyoming on the board of FRPR.

"I pitched the idea to the mayor to get this going so that we had some organization in place," said Jeff Noffsinger, director of Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and a member of the commission. "So that when the time comes next year to possibly seek some funding that we've got the political backing, as well as support from other organizations in our community."

He said there would be some local funding, but he has hopes that it will largely be backed by federal money. Steenbergen has worked on seeking grant funding with FRPR before, and Noffsinger said the commission will turn to the bipartisan infrastructure law for financial support.

Noffsinger and the MPO have been spearheading the project.

While Colorado is further along the process in talks to implement the rail, he said he hopes the Cheyenne connector can be installed simultaneously or put in place shortly after.

"I want to make sure before the train leaves the station that we at least have the conversation to see how we can have a stronger voice at the table and how we can collaborate to see about getting that service extended on up in Cheyenne," he said.

Noffsinger also said he has had conversations with All Aboard Northwest, a group looking to reinstate the Pioneer passenger rail line from Chicago to Seattle via Cheyenne.

"Bringing passenger rail back to Cheyenne would provide enormous benefits to our community," Mayor Patrick Collins said in a news release. "Train service will make it easier to get up and down the Front Range and give us a major economic boost."

The Cheyenne Passenger Rail Commission will hold its first meeting on Friday, where members will be given a presentation by FRPR and have the opportunity to ask questions.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.