Commission faces tough, short time frame to come up with police reform

Aug. 24—CONCORD — A high-powered commission on Monday began the difficult task of designing an independent panel to receive and act on misconduct complaints against law enforcement officers in New Hampshire.

Attorney General John Formella is chairing the nine-person group, one year after his predecessor, current Supreme Court Justice Gordon MacDonald, first endorsed the reform.

In response to the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis, Gov. Chris Sununu last spring created the much larger Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT).

The LEACT Commission issued 48 findings, including plans for this process.

Months-long, closed-door negotiations between stakeholders, however, failed to reach agreement on how the panel should operate.

Sununu decided to create a second commission as part of the trailer bill to the state budget (HB 2).

"There are gaps that need to be closed," Formella said after the new group's first meeting.

The group will meet weekly to try to reach a consensus by Nov. 1, when it must provide a recommendation for the Legislature to consider in its 2022 session.

"We are committed to do everything we can to try and get us to the finish line," Formella said.

Julian Jefferson, a Manchester criminal defense lawyer, served on both the LEACT commission and the ad-hoc group of negotiators that failed to reach agreement last spring.

Consensus a 'high hurdle'

"I think it's difficult, a very high hurdle to be sure. We are trying to develop a procedure very few states in the country have and with our own structure, it is kind of a first-in-the nation endeavor," Jefferson said.

"I'm optimistic enough to be here. It is definitely an effort worth making."

Senior Assistant Attorney General Matthew Broadhead said sticking points from those earlier talks included how to define misconduct, how to conduct disciplinary hearings and whether those sessions and the complaint file itself should be public.

Story continues

Jefferson said the panel should be modeled on commissions that review misconduct complaints against judges and lawyers.

Formella said there are some "key differences" between that process and this one.

"Judges and lawyers have gone through years of training before they practice in the court system. You can have police officers who are just out of high school, called upon to make split-second, life-or-death decisions," Formella said. "That's a much more sensitive process."

The Legislature did reach agreement on how to reform what for decades had been a secret list of law enforcement officers with credibility problems.

State prosecutors privately disclosed to criminal defendants' attorneys the identities of officers on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule (EES) — widely known as the Laurie List — who might testify in a case.

No uniform standard existed for placing officers on the list.

Officers had no right to appeal that decision. The new law gives officers the right to challenge their placement on the list.

Those put on this list in the future will have 90 days to lodge a challenge.

The state Department of Justice will update the list online every 30 days and on a quarterly basis will inform the public of the number of officers who have sued to keep their names private.

The bill (HB 471) also will make public disciplinary hearings brought by local police authorities to the state Police Standards and Training Council.

The council is the body that can, after review, revoke a police officer's certification because of misconduct.

Broadhead said what also has to be worked out is how the new commission would function separately from the police standards review of officers.

State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said the commission also should examine how images from body-worn cameras would be used in the review process.

The Executive Council approved a contract that will equip all State Police troopers with body and dashboard cameras this fall.

The state budget also created a $1 million fund to support plans for local and county police agencies to acquire their own cameras.

klandrigan@unionleader.com