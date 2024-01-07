Commission hears Rebuild Alabama report, public comments on transparency

Jan. 6—At the first Limestone County Commission meeting of 2024, the commissioners were presented with reports of successes and failures of the year before.

Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey delivered the required annual report on the 2023 use of the county's Rebuild Alabama funds.

"This past year, we completed 13.03 miles of projects using Rebuild Alabama funds," Massey said. "We spent, of Rebuild Alabama funds, $1,047,332.80 this year."

One of these projects, Dupree Worthy Road in District 2, was accidentally paved using ARPA funds, but Massey said that will be remedied in 2024.

"District 2, you get an extra project, or we get to adjust a few things. One of your ARPA projects that's eligible for Refund Alabama, we will do that," Massey shared.

The new project will be determined by an amendment presented at a future meeting.

Along with the impressive amount of construction completed from one fund alone, Limestone County residents wanted to see more from the commission, largely in regard to transparency of members of various county boards.

One resident expressed frustration with the lack of accessible information about Limestone County boards and their members.

"As citizens of this county, it's our right to know what boards are making decisions our behalf, how they are determining taxes and fees and to know who is serving in those positions," one citizen said.

She continued to give two examples where the commission is not holding its board members accountable: the revenue commission board with its property tax increases and the public library's slow action on policy updates.

"What I'm most concerned about is the accountability," she said. "While I understand it's impossible for the five board members of this commission to be intimately involved with all the various boards, you are the real captains of our county. Your leadership and oversight is critical to the success of our community."

During the Dec. 18 and Jan. 2 board meetings, the Limestone County Commission also approved the following business items.

Contracts, agreements and grants

* Approve a license agreement with the Family Life Center to enter the common areas at 503 South Jefferson Street for the purpose fo providing substance abuse services in conjunction with and in furtherance of the Limestone County Community Corrections Program. Rendal fee will be $500.00 beginning Feb. 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2024.

Personnel, policies and staffing actions

* Approve to promote Ella Edwards from Career Tech to Network Support Specialist 1 in the IT department, effective Dec. 18, 2023.

* Approve to promote Charles Bradley Carter from Facilities Technician to Assitance Superintendent of Facilities and Grounds, effective Dec. 18, 2023.

* Approve to promote Lori Hargrove from Purchasing Technician to Accounts Payable Technician effective Jan. 1, 2024.

* Approve to transfer Katina Martin from Help Desk Clerk to Tag and Title Clerk in the Limestone Commission, effective Jan. 2, 2024.

Merit increases

* Irma Salgado Flores, senior tag and title clerk — Dec. 14, 2023

* Gary Carroll, Senior Systems Administrator (I.T.) — Jan. 4, 2024

* Justin Brown, Equipment Operator III (D1) — Jan. 7, 2024

* Laura Then, Appraisal Clerk — Jan. 9, 2024

* Johnny Smith, Senior Center Manager — Jan. 11, 2024

* Caleb King, Transitional EMA Officer — Jan. 26, 2024

* Andrew Vickers, Jr., Corrections Officer — Jan. 3, 2024

* Jake Abernathy, Investigator — Dec. 28, 2023

* Gilbert Moore, Sheriff Corp. — Animal Control — Dec. 20, 2023

* Uziel Vazquez, Patrol Sergeant — Dec. 27, 2023

* Rolan Hipolito, Deputy Sheriff — Dec. 28, 2023

* Williams S. Rogers, Deputy Sheriff — Dec. 19, 2023

* Johnny Morell, Jr., Sheriff Lieutenant — Investigations — Dec. 10, 2023

* Martin Evans, Patrol Deputy — Assigned to Investigations — Dec. 3, 2023

* Curtis Boyd, Corrections Officer — Dec. 12, 2023

* Brandon Smith, Corrections Officer — Dec. 27, 2023

* Myra Moss, Communications Officer — Jan. 28, 2024

* Anthony Gardner, Bridge Inspector — Jan. 17, 2024

* Moses McGuire, Mechanic — Jan. 5, 2024

* William Heath Black, Assistant County Engineer P.E.- Jan. 17, 2024

* Sarah Ennis, Part-Time Senior Center Aide — Dec. 30, 2023

* Journie Travis, Corrections Officer — Jan. 4, 2024

* Christopher Thompson, Corrections Officer — Jan. 21, 2024

* Kayla Holt, CRO & Case Worker (Comm. Correct.) — Jan. 10, 2024

* Donna Powell, Senior Center Manager — Jan. 11, 2024

* Houston Campbell, Equipment Operator II (D4) — Jan. 4, 2024

* Nicholas Roberson, Equipment Operator II (D4) — Jan. 19, 2024

Engineer's report

* Approve the following subdivisions:

* William R. Bailey Subdivision (replat of tract 2) in District 2

* Abbey Brook Subdivision (phase III) in District 2

* Clines Estate Subdivision in District 3

* Lagunas Subdivision in District 1

* FY 2023 county Rebuild Alabama annual report

Other business

* Approve to name Highway 127 boat ramp "The Robert 'June' Hodges, Jr. Boat Ramp.'"

The Limestone County Commission will meet again Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.