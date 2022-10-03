New commission to restore River Wye and River Lugg's water quality

Ways to restore the water quality of rivers running though Herefordshire are to be looked at.

A commission enabling the county council to work with other councils and agencies to improve the River Wye and River Lugg has been set up.

Both rivers are struggling with high levels of nutrients, mainly phosphates, which affect water quality and eco-balance, the council has said.

It aims to protect the wildlife habitats.

Both the River Wye and River Lugg are designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and are also Special Areas of Conservation (SAC).

Natural England ensures the ecology of watercourses remains in good health and sets limits for the level of nutrients.

'Rivers are struggling'

The River Lugg is currently exceeding these limits which has impacted on development in the area, and the River Wye is now also close to unfavourable status, the council added.

Agencies such as the Environment Agency, Natural England and Natural Resources Wales are responsible for the care of the rivers but are struggling "to meet the demand with the considerable reduction in budgets and resources from Central Government," the council said.

"We've stepped up as local authority and are working in collaboration with other agencies and neighbouring counties to develop a new plan for the Wye with clear accountability and strong governance arrangements capable of delivering restoration."

Work on the water quality restoration is expected to be complete by March 2023.

"We're committed to doing all we can to address the issues of water quality in our rivers, to protect and enhance these important wildlife habitats," councillor John Harrington, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport said.

He added: "We cannot stand by while our rivers are struggling, not just because of the impacts that restrictions have brought our precious county building industry but because we must restore the ecology and bio-diversity of our beautiful Lugg and Wye."

