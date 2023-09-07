Commission set to scrap controversial CPD gang database
The committee that oversees the Chicago Police Department says the database is deeply flawed and riddled with too many mistakes, and needs to come down. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.
Alzheimer’s disease is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S., behind illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 and stroke.
The Saints said the former Pro Bowl TE was suffering a seizure during the incident in question.
Is a celebrity crush harmful or harmless? An expert weighs in. The post Women are reacting to their partners’ celebrity crushes looking nothing like them: ‘At least him and Harry Styles are in the same genre’ appeared first on In The Know.
Relativity Space is amping up its investment at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, with the company announcing today that it would lease a historic first stage test stand to advance the development of the Terran R launch vehicle. Per the new agreement, Relativity will lease the A-2 Test Stand from NASA for a seven-year period, at a price of $2.76 million. The new investment brings Relativity’s total footprint at Mississippi-based Stennis to over 300 acres.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
As someone who loves pretty things, I’m a huge fan of aesthetic travel gear. From my packing cubes to my toiletries bag that no one sees, I thrive in the style of it all. This obviously includes my luggage — and... The post I refuse to travel without my chic and roomy Béis Weekender Bag appeared first on In The Know.
Honestly, I'd put my derm down as my emergency contact if she'd let me.
The Steam store will soon tell you if a game supports Sony’s DualSense or DualShock controllers. Valve posted an update for developers this week, announcing that the feature would go live in Steam’s store and on its desktop app starting in October. Valve hints that more controller-friendly features could be on their way to Steam.
For the first time in Joe Biden's presidency, Democrats will have a majority at the Federal Communications Commission and the ability to undo Trump-era deregulation in the internet and communications industries. The Senate has confirmed Anna Gomez as the agency's third Democratic commissioner, bringing an end to a 32-month partisan split on the panel.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.
Apple, Amazon, Acer and more: Find the screen machine that's perfect for your needs.
After Hurricane Hilary filled his car doors with water, this TikToker was thrilled to learn there was an easy way to drain them.
Researchers have developed a rice-sized implant hat can test the effects of drugs on a patient’s brain tumor in real-time during surgery. Experts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston designed the device specifically to help test treatments in patients with brain cancers or gliomas, a type of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord.
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou did their best Thursday at a news conference in London to sell their Oct. 28 heavyweight boxing match that is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.
A ridiculously feature-packed watch with a big screen, great battery life and a surprisingly low price.
We've picked the best healthy meal kit delivery services to kick-start your year of healthy eating.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.