Commissioner Buckingham announces the Veterans Land Board's 'Valentines for Veterans' campaign

Jan. 25—AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. encouraged Texans Thursday to participate in the VLB's campaign to send Valentines cards to the Veterans who reside in Texas' nine State Veterans Homes. The Texas General Land Office (GLO) and the VLB urges Texans to take part in this mission to show these courageous men and women that they are an integral part of our communities.

"It is important that we find ways to honor the men and women whose sacrifices make the freedom we enjoy across our nation possible," said Commissioner Buckingham in a news release. "Participating in the VLB's Valentines for Vets initiative is a simple, but meaningful way to show our appreciation and respect for Texas Veterans."

Watch Commissioner Buckingham's special message about 'Valentines for Vets' below:

Texans interested in participating can mail Valentines to any of the nine State Veterans Homes. To ensure on time delivery, cards should be postmarked by February 10th and include 'Valentines for Veterans' in the mailing address.

Mailing addresses for the State Veterans Homes may be found here.