Commissioner Buckingham applauds outpouring of support for 'Valentines for Vets' program

Feb. 23—AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. on Friday applauded the incredible outpouring of support for VLB's 'Valentines for Vets' program from across Texas and the nation. In total, the residents at VLB's nine Texas State Veterans Homes (TSVH) received approximately 16,300 Valentine's Day cards.

"This year, the residents of VLB's Texas State Veterans Homes received more Valentine's Day cards than ever before through our 'Valentines for Vets' campaign in a stunning display of support for our courageous Texas Veterans," said Commissioner Buckingham in a news release. "The over 16,000 cards are more than just Valentine's Day presents— they are thousands of reminders for our Veterans that their communities care deeply for them and appreciate their sacrifices. I look forward to seeing the future growth of our 'Valentines for Vets' program and how it will continue to impact the lives of Texas Veterans."

The Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home received 10,000 cards and the Veterans who reside at this home expressed their sincere gratitude. U.S. Navy Veteran, and Watkins-Logan TSVH resident, Kenneth Wise told the visiting KLTV News crew that, "It really makes you feel good that somebody's thinking about you."