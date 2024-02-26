Commissioner candidate Crilow sees housing, public safety as issuess

MILLERSBURG − Affordable housing and considering using local businesses when bidding government projects are two issues one candidate for Holmes County commissioner says are important.

David Crilow says he will be a community advocate.

Five Republicans are vying for the Holmes County commissioner seat held by Ray Eyler, who is not seeking reelection after serving four terms.

Facing off in the March 19 primary election for his seat are Crilow, Holley Johnson, Steve Johnson, Dustin Kaufman and Eric Strouse.

Opposing Republican Joe Miller for his seat is will be Ervin D. Yoder.

Crilow is a candidate with experience and other skills necessary to be an effective commissioner, he said. He is a lifelong resident of Holmes County and is an active member of the community. Public safety is a priority for him.

David Crilow

"A vote for me would ensure the community would have an advocate in office to listen to community concerns while supporting the growth of our county and maintaining our hometown charm," he said. "I am a lifelong resident of Holmes County who has been dedicated to the county and serve with a passion to help the community grow.

"Through my experience and lifelong dedication, I have built good working relationships with many agencies including, the sheriff’s department, EMA, fire departments, EPA, county garage, ODOT and various other businesses in the community," Crilow said. "I will also be able to devote my time and attention to the community and this position if I am elected."

Issues: Affordable housing, outsourcing local work

Crilow sees the need for affordable housing as a major issue facing the county.

"I feel we need to focus on developing more affordable housing," Crilow said. "This will help keep people from leaving our county due to high housing costs."

He also feels local businesses should have an opportunity to bid on projects before outsourcing the work to companies not from the area.

"Bids from all local companies who would like to bid on a specific project should have a shot," he said. "This helps reinvest in our community and supports local businesses."

Government experience includes township trustee post

Crilow has experience working in government, serving as a township trustee for more than 30 years.

"I have 32 years of experience as a township trustee and 20-plus years as a board member for Holmes Fire District No. 1," he said. "I have also sat on the Local Emergency Planning Committee and the Holmes County Health Department Board."

His goals as commissioner are to advocate for the Holmes County community.

"I will continue to be an advocate for the community while listening to community members about their thoughts and concerns," Crilow said. "I would like to help find ways to develop more affordable housing. I will also help make smart spending choices in order to spend the community’s money wisely."

He understands the importance of managing the township's money as if it were his own, using his budgeting skills to help make improvements to the township in a cost-effective way, he said.

